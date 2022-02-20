Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

All-Ireland Masters Cross, Inter and Juvenile B Country Championships

TAKING place in Castlelyons Co Cork and hosted by St Nicholas AC, many Limerick athletes travelled and all performed well.

Darragh Collins (West Limerick) was 5th in the Boys U11 in 4:02. Clubmate Eavan Lyons was 5th in U11 Girls event in a time of 4:27. At U16 Garvan Lyons (West Limerick) was 23rd in 9:50. Luke Broderick (also West Limerick) was 31st in 12:43.

In the Masters competition Fiachra MacDomhnail was 40th overall in 24:38. Gerard Guina was 75th in 25:59. Other times included Karl Lenihan (26:40,, Mark Lenihan (26:43), Martin Lyons (30:01 and Robert Maharg (34:29). The M65 race Tom Madden (Limerick Country Club) was 12th overall and 2ndnd M70.

Munster U14-U18 Track and Field Championships

After two years of little action, athletes who showed tremendous promise pre-pandemic are continuing some of that form in the now slightly older age categories.

There was some great performances by Limerick athletes on day 2 of the championships in Nenagh on Saturday. Well done to all involved.

The highlight was a Dooneen 1-2-3-6 in the Girls U14 60m. Destiny Lawal took 1st place in 8.17 secs with clubmate Megan O’Shea 2nd in 8.37 and Lilly McMahon 3rd in 8.41.

Clubmate Emer Purtill was 6th in 8.65 This was all the more impressive as athletes had to come through heats and semi finals before monopolising the final. Also at U15 Emer Purtill took 5th in the Long Jump in 4.54m.

In the Boys event Emerald’s Josh Devlin qualified through the heats before coming 6th in the final of the 60mh in 10.99 secs. Josh was also 6th in the Long Jump clearing 4.28m.

At U15 Dooneen’s was Éanna Ní Haighin Iseult was 2nd in the 60m in 8.16 (0.03 secs behind the winner) with Clubmate Maeve Purtill 5th in 8.27secs. At U16 Luke Callitz (Limerick AC) was 3rd in the Boys 60m in 7.85.

North Munster Schools Cross Country

Hosted by Salesian’s College Pallaskenry the best Limerick finish was by Ciara Dunne who took second place for the home school in the Senior Girls.

Olivia McCormack (6th), Aoife Kavanagh (8th) Ciara Judge (9th)helped Salesian’s to team victory. Other placings included Chantelle O’Doherty and Orla O’Connor (both Coláiste Iosaef Kilmallock) who were 7th and 10th.

In the Senior Boys event Sam Logan was 12th for Villiers 12th with Sean Murnane (John the Baptist Hospital) 15th. Team 2nd John the Baptist Hospital At Intermediate Clodagh Real was 11th John the Baptist Hospital with teammate Jessie O’Sullivan 15th, John the Baptist were third placed team. In the Intermediate Boys l Jonathan O’Donnell (Coláiste Iosaef) was 9th.

Max White (Ardscoil Ris) was 4th Junior Boy with Teammate Rowan Collins 9th. They helped ‘Ardscoil’ to team Silver. Amy Whelan (Castletroy College) was 6th Minor Girl. Sarah O’Halloran (Castletroy College) was 7th Junior Girl with Darragh Horgan (also Castletroy) 5th Junior Boy.

Around the Country

Well done to Niall Bennis (Dooneen AC) and Kevin Broughton (Bilboa) who ran Donadea 50K in times of 5:13:59 and 4:08:08 respectively.



Parkrun

Well done to all who took part in the 3 Limerick Parkrun and Shelbourne Junior event.

Fixtures

The All Real sponsored Adare 10K takes place on Sunday 27th February. Milford Hospice 10k Sunday 13th March, UL.

The Michal Rejmer 10 Mile, hosted by Dooneen A.C takes place on Sunday 15th May, Patrickswell. The Limerick County 4 Mile Road Championships is on Dromcollougher on the 27th March.