Ardscoil Ris face Athenry as Limerick side seek to bounce back from Harty Cup final loss

ARDSCOIL Ris are back on the Croke Cup trail this Saturday afternoon.

It's a sixth appearance in the Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Senior A Hurling Championship for the Limerick city school but today is the first time they aren't Harty Cup champions.

Ardscoil Ris play Connacht champions Presentation College of Athenry in Ballyea GAA grounds around Ennis at 2pm this Saturday in the All-Ireland quarter final. Tickets for the game can be purchased here

Victory would secure a semi final spot against Wexford's Good Counsel.

Ardscoil Ris and Athenry met in the semi final in 2016 - the North Circular Road outfit winning a thriller 1-18 to 0-20. Current Limerick senior hurlers; Peter Casey, Conor Boylan and Ronan Connolly were in that '16 Ardscoil Ris side.

This Saturday afternoon, the Limerick side look to bounce back to winning ways after their 0-17 to 0-14 loss in the TUS Harty Cup final to Tulla, who await St Kierans or Gort in the Croke Cup semi final.

Managed by teachers Niall Moran, Cormac O'Donovan and Paul Flanagan, Ardscoil Ris play a fifth game of the championship this afternoon. They had beaten Nenagh, Midleton and Thurles before the Munster final defeat to Tulla.

In this quarter final, Ardscoil Ris will meet an Athenry side that will include Gavin Lee, who last weekend was introduced as a substitute by Henry Shefflin as Galway defeated Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League.