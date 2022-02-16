UL denied a historic first Sigerson Cup title as Limerick side defeated in final by NUIG

THE University of Limerick have suffered defeat in the Sigerson Cup final.

The Limerick side lost the Higher Education Senior Football Championship decider this Wednesday evening with a 0-12 to 1-6 defeat to NUI Galway in IT Carlow and live on TG4.

This was just a second ever Sigerson Cup final appearance for UL.

The Limerick side won the Senior B Trench Cup title on five occasions (NIHE and Thomond College) between 1976-88 and had contested the Sigerson Cup final once previously - losing to IT Tralee in 1997.

Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with coach-selectors in DJ Collins and Adare brothers Stephen and David Lavin, UL had beaten IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT, Queens University and DCU to reach this final against the 22-time winners from Galway.

UL, captained by Limerick and Adare defender Paul Maher, played against the strong breeze and driving rain in the opening half but went to the half time dressing room level - 0-3 each.

However, three Cathal Heneghan scores pressed NUI Galway clear on the change of ends.

UL were 0-9 to 0-3 in arrears when David Clifford scored a Limerick goal from a penalty.

Donal O'Sullivan and Eoghan McLaughlin points then cut the lead to one; 0-10 to 1-6.

Up the field went the Galway side to push clear again. Paul Walsh had a late UL point but there was no dramatic late goal for UL on a night when David Clifford was held scoreless from play.

NUIG go in search of a Third Level Championship double on Saturday when they play in the Fitzgibbon Cup final. It could be another final against UL - the Limerick side playing IT Carlow in their semi final on Thursday evening.