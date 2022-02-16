Search

17 Feb 2022

UL denied a historic first Sigerson Cup title as Limerick side defeated in final by NUIG

UL denied a historic first Sigerson Cup title as Limerick side defeated in final by NUIG

UL players try to stop Sean Kelly of NUIG advancing up field. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

16 Feb 2022 10:01 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE University of Limerick have suffered defeat in the Sigerson Cup final.

The Limerick side lost the Higher Education Senior Football Championship decider this Wednesday evening with a 0-12 to 1-6 defeat to NUI Galway in IT Carlow and live on TG4.

This was just a second ever Sigerson Cup final appearance for UL.

The Limerick side won the Senior B Trench Cup title on five occasions (NIHE and Thomond College) between 1976-88 and had contested the Sigerson Cup final once previously - losing to IT Tralee in 1997.

Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with coach-selectors in DJ Collins and Adare brothers Stephen and David Lavin, UL had beaten IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT, Queens University and DCU to reach this final against the 22-time winners from Galway.

UL, captained by Limerick and Adare defender Paul Maher, played against the strong breeze and driving rain in the opening half but went to the half time dressing room level - 0-3 each.

However, three Cathal Heneghan scores pressed NUI Galway clear on the change of ends.

UL were 0-9 to 0-3 in arrears when David Clifford scored a Limerick goal from a penalty.

Donal O'Sullivan and Eoghan McLaughlin points then cut the lead to one; 0-10 to 1-6.

Up the field went the Galway side to push clear again. Paul Walsh had a late UL point but there was no dramatic late goal for UL on a night when David Clifford was held scoreless from play.

NUIG go in search of a Third Level Championship double on Saturday when they play in the Fitzgibbon Cup final. It could be another final against UL - the Limerick side playing IT Carlow in their semi final on Thursday evening.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media