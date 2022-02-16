WATCH: Cian Lynch happy as NUIG 'march on' into Fitzgibbon Cup final after extra time win

NUIG star Cian Lynch
CIAN LYNCH chases a third Fitzgibbon Cup winners medal on Saturday afternoon.
The two-time Hurler of the Year is one of the star players in the NUI Galway side that defeated city rivals GMIT in the semi final of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship this Wednesday afternoon.
In Pearse Stadium extra time was needed before NUIG advanced into Saturdays' final in Carlow - live on TG4 at 3.15.
The semi final scoreline was NUIG 1-26, GMIT 3-18.
'Ensuring the Fitzgibbon gets the recognition that it deserves'— GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) February 16, 2022
Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch after today's epic extra-time win for NUIG over GMIT in the @ElectricIreland semi-finals
From Live Stream coverage by @JeromeQuinn @nuigalwaysport @Galway_GAA @officialgaa @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/g7Wauio7ID
Lynch will be renewing final rivalries with UL or IT Carlow.
The Patrickswell star won his first Fitzgibbon Cup title when Mary Immaculate College defeated UL in the 2016 final.
The following year, Lynch and MIC won a second Fitzgibbon Cup title when the Limerick side defeated IT Carlow in the final.
The final opponents for Lynch and his NUIG will be known after the second semi final on Thursday evening (7.30) when UL travel to Carlow to play the DJ Carey managed home side.
