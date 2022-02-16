Search

16 Feb 2022

WATCH: Cian Lynch happy as NUIG 'march on' into Fitzgibbon Cup final after extra time win

Cian Lynch helps guide NUIG into Fitzgibbon Cup final after extra time semi final win

NUIG star Cian Lynch

Leader Reporter

16 Feb 2022 5:58 PM

sport@limerickleader.ie

CIAN LYNCH chases a third Fitzgibbon Cup winners medal on Saturday afternoon.

The two-time Hurler of the Year is one of the star players in the NUI Galway side that defeated city rivals GMIT in the semi final of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship this Wednesday afternoon.

In Pearse Stadium extra time was needed before NUIG advanced into Saturdays' final in Carlow - live on TG4 at 3.15.

The semi final scoreline was NUIG 1-26, GMIT 3-18.

Lynch will be renewing final rivalries with UL or IT Carlow.

The Patrickswell star won his first Fitzgibbon Cup title when Mary Immaculate College defeated UL in the 2016 final.

The following year, Lynch and MIC won a second Fitzgibbon Cup title when the Limerick side defeated IT Carlow in the final.

The final opponents for Lynch and his NUIG will be known after the second semi final on Thursday evening (7.30) when UL travel to Carlow to play the DJ Carey managed home side.

