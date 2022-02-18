Search

18 Feb 2022

Limerick champions Blackrock in Munster junior hurling action against Waterford winners

Blackrock celebrate Limerick Junior B hurling final victory over Bruff

Blackrock players celebrate their Limerick Junior B hurling final win over Bruff

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

18 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

BLACKROCK are in Munster Club Hurling Championship action this Saturday.

The south Limerick side play Waterford's FourMileWater this February 19 at 12noon in Killeedy GAA grounds in Raheenagh in the provincial junior b hurling competition.

Victory would power the men in green into a February 26 provincial semi final against Clare's Scarriff.

The side from Kilfinane-Ardpatrick represent Limerick in the Munster Junior B series after their county final win over Bruff last November.

They men in green and white are captained by Dave O'Flaherty with key players in Niall Moloney, Gavin O’Loughlin, Simon Hennesssy, Ciaran Considine and Barry Shaughnessy. 

The Rockies are managed by James O’Doherty with Timmy O’Sullivan, Pat McGrath and Ken Doughlas.

Back in 2009, Blackrock represented Limerick in the Munster JAHC and were crowned provincial champions.

In 2019, Blackrock represented Limerick in the Munster IHC and lost in round one to Cork's Fr O'Neills.

Players from both those campaigns feature in this junior B panel and their experience will be vital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media