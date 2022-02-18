Limerick champions Blackrock in Munster junior hurling action against Waterford winners

Blackrock players celebrate their Limerick Junior B hurling final win over Bruff
BLACKROCK are in Munster Club Hurling Championship action this Saturday.
The south Limerick side play Waterford's FourMileWater this February 19 at 12noon in Killeedy GAA grounds in Raheenagh in the provincial junior b hurling competition.
Victory would power the men in green into a February 26 provincial semi final against Clare's Scarriff.
The side from Kilfinane-Ardpatrick represent Limerick in the Munster Junior B series after their county final win over Bruff last November.
They men in green and white are captained by Dave O'Flaherty with key players in Niall Moloney, Gavin O’Loughlin, Simon Hennesssy, Ciaran Considine and Barry Shaughnessy.
The Rockies are managed by James O’Doherty with Timmy O’Sullivan, Pat McGrath and Ken Doughlas.
Back in 2009, Blackrock represented Limerick in the Munster JAHC and were crowned provincial champions.
In 2019, Blackrock represented Limerick in the Munster IHC and lost in round one to Cork's Fr O'Neills.
Players from both those campaigns feature in this junior B panel and their experience will be vital.
