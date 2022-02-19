Limerick fightback falls short against Clare in U20 Football Liam Connor Cup

THERE was a round one defeat for Limerick this Saturday evening in the U20 Football Liam Connor Cup.

In the all-weather facility in the North Campus in UL it finished Limerick 4-3, Clare 3-9.

Limerick play away to Wicklow in round two next Saturday.

The team is managed by Seamus O'Donnell with coach-selectors Neil Conway, John Chawke, John O'Grady and Pa Ranahan.

Limerick trailed by nine points early in the second half but battled back to within two points in the final minutes.

In a game ruined by the swirling breeze, Clare hit the ground running and were 3-3 to 2-0 ahead at half time.

Clare had eight first half wides, compared to just two for Limerick in a half in which they attacked Limerick in waves of powerful running.

Cian Mahony had an early Clare point but Limerick were ahead when Emmet Rigter goaled on 16-minutes.

Up the field went Clare and found a goal of their own - Eoin Rouine scoring to punish a short kick-out from Limerick.

The first half goals weren't done and Darragh Murray found the net for Limerick on 20-minutes after a great surge forward by full back Jamie Behan. His shot was saved and Murray rolled the rebound to the net for a 2-0 to 1-2 lead for Limerick.

But Clare finished on top and had goals from Conor Meaney and Joe Raferty to lead by six points at the break.

Early second half points had The Banner, 3-6 to 2-0 ahead.

Then Limerick found their feet with David O'Shaughnessy (free) getting the first Limerick points 12-minutes into the new half.

Rigter added a point from play and Limerick grew in confidence.

As the game entered the final 10-minutes, Limerick were awarded a penalty which Tomas Sheahan crashed to the net.

And, three minutes from play Zach McCarthy punished a defensive error for a fourth Limerick goal to leave just two points between the teams.

But Clare held on for a deserved win.

SCORERS: Limerick: Emmet Rigter and Tomas Sheahan (1-0pen) 1-1 each, Darragh Murray and Zach McCarthy 1-0 each, David O'Shaughnessy (free) 0-1. Clare: Joe Raftery and Conor Meaney (0-1free) 1-2 each, Eoin Rouine 1-0, Cian Mahony 0-3, Thomas Meenaghan and Thomas Collins ('45) 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Colm O’Loughlin (Bruff); Sean Ryan (St Kierans), Jamie Behan (Ballybrown), Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastle West); Cormac Woulfe (St Senans), Sean Kilbridge (Fr Caseys), Eoin McGrath (Galbally); Conor McGrath (Galtee Gaels), Emmet Rigter (Newcastle West); James Baynham (Monagea), Conall O’Duinn (Monaleen), Oisin Moss (Mungret St Pauls); Shane O’Donoghue (Ballylanders), Darragh Murray (Monaleen), David O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen). Subs: Michael Cremin (Newcastle West) for Sean Ryan (38mins), Tomas Sheahan (Ballysteen) for Oisin Moss (38mins), Zach McCarthy Galtee Gaels) for James Baynham (40mins), Padhraic McMahon (Ballysteen) for Shane O'Donoghue, inj (48mins), Patrick Holian (Ballylanders) for Jamie Behan (55mins).

CLARE: Thomas Collins (Lissycasey); Eoghan Casey (Wolfe Tones), Fergal Guinnane (Kildysart), Ciaran McMahon (Ennistymon); Odran Cunningham (Killimer), Fionn Kelliher (Doora-Barefield), Gavin Downes (Kilmihil); Brian McNamara (Cooraclare), Micheal Garry (Cooraclare); Eoin Rouine (Ennistymon), Cian Mahony (St Josephs Miltown), Shane Griffin (Lissycasey); Thomas Meenaghan (The Banner), Conor Meaney (Lissycasey), Joe Raftery (Doora-Barefield). Subs: Joshua Moloney (Kilmurry-Ibrickane) for Gavin Downes (34mins), Niall Walsh (The Banner) for Micheal Garry (51mins), Tadgh Lillis (Doonbeg) for Fergal Guinnane (60mins).

REFEREE: Alan Long (Cork).