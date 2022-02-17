Search

17 Feb 2022

Unique litter treble success at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

Myles Cummins and Breda Casey celebrate the treble

17 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

THERE was a unique treble in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this week.

The Dock Road venue has racing on Thursday, Saturday and Monday this past week but it’s an eye-catching treble that garners the headlines

Across an 11 racecard on Thursday a treble success was recorded from the same litter – Sir Paddy and Snuggie Whisper.

By the night’s end, Myles Cummins and Breda Casey were celebrating the wins of Snuggie Brandy, Snuggie Jesse and Snuggie Jacksie.

The first of the ‘victories came in race two as Snuggie Brandy caused a massive upset to claim a second career win. Sent to traps at a huge 8/1, the fawn broke quickest wearing the white jacket and he showed lovely early speed to take a comfortable lead into the back stretch. Extending his advantage to four lengths at this point, Tractor Fred emerged a real challenger rounding the bottom two bends but Snuggie Brandy held firm to deny his rival. Just half a length in it at the winning line, the Myles Cummins owned charge stopped the clock in 29.49.

The double was completed in race six as Snuggie Jesse sealed a second career win and incredibly, in an identical time to the aforementioned Snuggie Brandy.

In a different style to her comrade however, she was only moderately into stride from trap one and had to settle for second place early on behind the fast-starting Riverdale Trudy in four. However, sticking tight to the rails, Snuggie Jessie made her move rounding the final turn and she overcame a two length deficit to get up in the shadow of the post. A neck in it at the winning line, the time was 29.49 for Snuggie Jesse who returned another big price at 5/1.

In race nine, Snuggie Jacksie put the icing on the cake for Breda Casey as like his sister earlier, he finished at speed to get up on the line.

Running from trap five, Snuggy Jacksie didn't come away too fluently from the outside and had to settle for a midfield position early on. However, showing eye-catching speed down the back, Snuggie Jacksie coursed around runners and delivered a late surge to chin Inislosky Bosco on the line, by a neck. The winning time was 29.46.

On Saturday evening there was another treble – this time a trio of trained winners for Stephen Murray.

The first to come home in front was Arrowhead in race one. Owned by Kevin Ryan, the July 20’ son of Pat C Sabbath and Krystalise tracked the early leader, Willowdale Lexi, for large parts of the event as he nestled into a good position in second. However, taking charge at the penultimate turn, Arrowhead stayed on gamely in the closing stages to come out the right side of a three-way photo as he claimed a neck win over Rememberthebird in second. The time was 29.60.

The double was completed in race four as Non Stop landed a 350-yard event in fast-finishing style. Owned by Niall O’Riordan, Non Stop was chasing back-to-back wins and she broke moderately from trap one to tuck in behind Cuala Kid early doors. However, after running the bottom two bends expertly, the daughter of Shaneboy Lee and Raficky took charge in the closing stages to claim a length victory and bring her career tally to a brilliant fifteen wins in total. The time for the 2/1 shot was 19.25.

The treble was completed in fantastic style in the penultimate race of the night as Risky Reward dominated her rivals to run out a convincing winner. Owned by Sean O’Riordan, the time was a rapid 28.58.

