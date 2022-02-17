Limerick GAA to broadcast draws for 2022 county club hurling and football championships

THE draws for the 2022 Limerick GAA club hurling and football championships will be made next Tuesday, February 22.
The draws will be broadcast online.
After two Covid-19 enforced changes to championship structures, the varying grades will return to pre-pandemic formats.
Draws will be made in four tiers of club hurling and football.
Both the Junior B Hurling and Football Championship continue to be run through the divisions.
Senior Hurling
There are 12 teams with two groups of six.
In Section A are Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Doon, Ahane and Adare.
In Section B are Ballybrown, South Liberties, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Garryspillane, Blackrock and Mungret.
A draw will be made to determine the schedule for the five rounds of group games.
Premier Intermediate Hurling
There is one group of eight teams - Cappamore, Bruff, Glenroe, Newcastle West, Dromin-Athlacca, Knockainey, Monaleen and Effin.
A draw will be made to determine the schedule for the seven rounds of group games.
Intermediate Hurling
There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.
The competing teams are Caherline, Murroe-Boher, Croagh-Kilfinny, Bruree, Granagh-Ballingarry, Croom, Pallasgreen, Hospital-Herbertstown, Feohanagh, Knockaderry, Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock.
Junior A Hurling
There are 24 teams spread across four groups of six teams.
A draw will take place to fill the groupings.
The competing clubs are Patrickswell, St Patricks, Mungret, Monagea, Doon, Ahane, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Garryspillane, Askeaton, Kilteely-Dromkeen, St Kierans, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Claughaun, Crecora-Manister, Ballybrown, Templeglantine, Killeedy, Stalker Wallace, Old Christians, Rathkeale, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Castletown-Ballyagran, Tournafulla and Blackrock.
Senior Football
There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.
The competing teams are Newcastle West, Adare, Ballysteen, Ballylanders, Galbally, St Kierans, Oola, Claughaun, Galtee Gaels, Monaleen, Fr Caseys and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.
Intermediate Football
There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.
The competing teams are Na Piarsaigh, Fr Caseys, Rathkeale, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Mungret, Gerald Griffins, St Senans, St Patricks, Glin, Bruff, Crecora-Manister and Pallasgreen.
Premier Junior A Football
There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.
The competing teams are Newcastle West, Monaleen, Mountcollins, Croom, Monagea, Castlemahon, Ballybrown, Cappamore, Cappagh, Athea, Kilteely-Dromkeen and Feenagh-Kilmeedy.
Junior A Football
There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.
The competing teams are Hospital-Herbertstown, Granagh-Ballingarry, Bruree, South Liberties, Ahane, Mungret, Ballybricken-Bohermore, St Patricks, Camogue Rovers, Banogue, Na Piarsaigh and Adare.
