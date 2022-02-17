Search

17 Feb 2022

Limerick GAA to broadcast draws for 2022 county club hurling and football championships

Limerick GAA confirm details of broadcast for county club championship draws

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

17 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE draws for the 2022 Limerick GAA club hurling and football championships will be made next Tuesday, February 22.

The draws will be broadcast online.

After two Covid-19 enforced changes to championship structures, the varying grades will return to pre-pandemic formats.

Draws will be made in four tiers of club hurling and football.

Both the Junior B Hurling and Football Championship continue to be run through the divisions.

Senior Hurling

There are 12 teams with two groups of six.

In Section A are Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Doon, Ahane and Adare.

In Section B are Ballybrown, South Liberties, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Garryspillane, Blackrock and Mungret.

A draw will be made to determine the schedule for the five rounds of group games.

Premier Intermediate Hurling

There is one group of eight teams - Cappamore, Bruff, Glenroe, Newcastle West, Dromin-Athlacca, Knockainey, Monaleen and Effin. 

A draw will be made to determine the schedule for the seven rounds of group games.

Intermediate Hurling

There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.

The competing teams are Caherline, Murroe-Boher, Croagh-Kilfinny, Bruree, Granagh-Ballingarry, Croom, Pallasgreen, Hospital-Herbertstown, Feohanagh, Knockaderry, Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock. 

Junior A Hurling

There are 24 teams spread across four groups of six teams. 

A draw will take place to fill the groupings.

The competing clubs are Patrickswell, St Patricks, Mungret, Monagea, Doon, Ahane, Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Garryspillane, Askeaton, Kilteely-Dromkeen, St Kierans, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Claughaun, Crecora-Manister, Ballybrown, Templeglantine, Killeedy, Stalker Wallace, Old Christians, Rathkeale, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Castletown-Ballyagran, Tournafulla and Blackrock.

Senior Football

There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.

The competing teams are Newcastle West, Adare, Ballysteen, Ballylanders, Galbally, St Kierans, Oola, Claughaun, Galtee Gaels, Monaleen, Fr Caseys and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Intermediate Football

There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.

The competing teams are Na Piarsaigh, Fr Caseys, Rathkeale, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Mungret, Gerald Griffins, St Senans, St Patricks, Glin, Bruff, Crecora-Manister and Pallasgreen.

Premier Junior A Football

There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.

The competing teams are Newcastle West, Monaleen, Mountcollins, Croom, Monagea, Castlemahon, Ballybrown, Cappamore, Cappagh, Athea, Kilteely-Dromkeen and Feenagh-Kilmeedy.

Junior A Football

There are 12 teams with two groups of six and a draw will take place to fill the two groups.

The competing teams are Hospital-Herbertstown, Granagh-Ballingarry, Bruree, South Liberties, Ahane, Mungret, Ballybricken-Bohermore, St Patricks, Camogue Rovers, Banogue, Na Piarsaigh and Adare.

