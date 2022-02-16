Two Limerick GAA clubs to take part in Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé later this month in Kerry

TWO Limerick GAA clubs are to take part in the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022.

The festival of football takes place all across the Dingle Peninsula from this February 25-27.

Limerick sides St Kierans and Galbally will play in the men’s six senior team competition.

Also in the competition are Kerry’s Listry, Roscommon’s Padraig Pearses, Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchels and Carberry Rangers of Cork.

Dedicated to keeping the spirit alive of the famed Kerry footballing legend Páidí Ó Sé, the festival is a celebration of all that is great about the club game on and off the pitch.

14 counties across the four provinces of Ireland will take part in the 33rd edition of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé, with 20 adult men’s and ladies club teams coming for a weekend of competitive football and social events at Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, West Kerry.

“You can’t keep a good thing down. We are thrilled to get back on our feet and maintain Páidí’s vision to host a major GAA club gathering in West Kerry every year. When restrictions opened up, we received a flood of interest from clubs wondering would we be going ahead and we are pleased to have secured club representatives from all over Ireland in a matter of weeks," said Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé.

“A special mention is due to Lidl who are in the fifth year of their partnership with us and who have contributed enormously to promoting ladies’ football in the country having recently extended their LGFA sponsorship up to 2025. We are grateful to our local partners Lee Strand Milk, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Údarás na Gaeltachta who are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, which has become a big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that fashion retailers EJMenswear of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family, as well as McKeever Sports are partnering up with us to ensure it will be a weekend to remember,” outlined Ó Sé.

Michael Collins, Sales Operations Manager with Lidl Ireland said they were delighted to continue the partnership with the Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé.

"We are committed to supporting and promoting women in sport and this sponsorship ties in with our overall strategy, having recently announced an extension of our partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association through to 2025 which brings a total commitment of €10 million investment in 10 years of sponsorship," said Collins.

The six team senior ladies’ competition line up includes Ratoath of Meath, Corca Dhuibhne, Kerry, Longford’s Clonguish, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare, Caltra, Galway and Ballyroan Abbey of Laois.

In the Junior Ladies’ competition, there are two Kerry clubs including Annascaul-Castlegregory Ladies and Dingle Ladies. Dublin is represented through St Vincent’s B Ladies and the group is completed by Mullingar Shamrocks of Westmeath.

The Junior Men’s competition includes Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney, Arva of Cavan, Kerry’s Lispole and Dublin’s Templeogue Synge Street B.

The football festival, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2021, is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, and has attracted over 17,000 club players since it was founded in 1989.