Live TV confirmed for Sigerson Cup final as UL seek historic football win over NUIG

LIVE television has been confirmed for the Sigerson Cup final, where UL go in search of a first ever Higher Education Senior Football Championship title.

UL appear in just their second ever final when they play NUI Galway in the final in IT Carlow this Wednesday February 16 at 7.30. The final will be televised live on TG4.

UL lost to IT Tralee in their only previous final appearance in 1997. Twenty five years ago, UL powered by Kerry duo Dara O'Cinneide and Mike Frank Russell lost the final to a star-studded Tralee team that had among it's key players Seamus Moynihan (Kerry), Padraic Joyce (Galway) and John Casey (Mayo).

UL are managed by former Limerick U21 football manager Declan Brouder. The Newcastle West man has DJ Collins and Adare’s Lavin brothers Stephen and David as his coach-selectors.

Limerick and Adare defender Paul Maher is the team captain.

UL have star players in Kerry's David Clifford, Cork's Sean Powter, Mayo's Conall Dempsey and Clare's Emmet McMahon, among others.

Paul Maher is joined by fellow Limerickmen Ronan McElligott (Mungret) and John Hayes (St Kierans), who are both among the subs.

Also this Wednesday, TUS MidWest play in the Trench Cup semi final.

The Moylish side have home advantage in the Senior B Football semi final – playing Dundalk IT at 3pm this Wednesday, February 16.

TUS MidWest (formerly LIT) are looking to reach just a fourth ever final in this grade and their first since 2002.

The only title success for the college in this competition was back in 1999.

TUS MidWest are managed by Claughaun’s Gerry Butler with Kieran Daly (Na Piarsaigh) as one of his coach-selectors.

TUS MidWest have beaten Waterford IT and TUS Midlands to reach the last four.

There are eight locals in the panel – Eoin Hurley (Newcastle West), Eliah Riordan and Jack Quinlivan (both Fr Caseys), Liam O’Sullivan, Jamie Hickey and Darren Lane (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Barry Coleman (Rathkeale) and Darragh O’Keeffe (Fedamore).