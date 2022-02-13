Limerick entertain London as Exiles return to Ladies Football League after 14 year absence

LIMERICK begin their Lidl National Ladies Football League campaign this Sunday.

The Division Four campaign begins against London at 12noon this February 13 in Staker Wallace GAA grounds in what will be a first competitive game under new manager Graham Shine.

One week later, Limerick are again at home, with Offaly providing the opposition and the final group game is set for March 6 away to Carlow.

Today will be London's first Ladies Football League game since 2008 as they opted not to part-take in recent times.

London have always played championship football but Covid-19 interruptions means that today's clash in Limerick is their first competitive game since the 2019 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi final loss to Fermanagh.

Limerick's new manager for 2022 is Kerry native Graham Shine. He is assisted by coach-selectors Kevin Boyle, Aideen Fitzpatrick and Tim Keanneally.

And, they have assembled a new-look panel. The Limerick team selected has just one league debutante - details here

Limerick captain for the 2022 season will be Roisin Ambrose from Old Mill and vice-captain will be Amy Ryan from Oola.

It's a panel that sees the return of a number of 2018 All-Ireland winners; Sarah O'Sullivan, Ava Hartigan, Aine McGrath, Niamh Ryan, Cathy Mee, Loretta Hanley, Catriona Davis and Mairead Kavanagh.

Also included is former Monaghan player Grainne McKenna, who has transferred to the St Ailbes club.

And, Rebecca Delee, Deborah Murphy and Karen O'Leary who were all in the camogie panel in recent years but have committed to ladies football for 2022.

Limerick last contested a league final in 2016 when Division Four honours were secured with a final victory over Antrim. Kristine Reidy, Cathy Mee, Loretta Hanley and Sarah O’Sullivan remain from that starting team and provide huge experience.

Elsewhere this Sunday afternoon, Limerick champions Granagh-Ballingarry are in Munster Junior B Football action this Sunday.

Granagh-Ballingarry, who won the county JBFC title last November, represent Limerick in the Knockaderry run provincial competition.

The west Limerick side have been drawn to play Waterford's The Nire in the semi final this Sunday February 13 at 2pm in Knockaderry.

In the quarter final, last Sunday Randal Og (Cork) easily defeated Clare’s Parteen 2-17 to 1-1 and now play Kerry's Moyvane in the second semi final on February 20.

Granagh-Ballingarry also played in this Munster competition back in 2010 - reaching the final where they lost to Tralee's Na Gaeil.

Granagh-Ballingarry are managed by Shane O’Grady, Denis O’Sullivan and Andrew Holmes.