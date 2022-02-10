Search

10 Feb 2022

New-look Limerick team confirmed for opening game of Lidl Ladies Football League

Limerick opt for changes to their team for All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship opener

Limerick captain Roisin Ambrose

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

10 Feb 2022 4:29 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A NEW-LOOK Limerick team has been confirmed for Sunday's opening game of the 2022 Lidl Ladies Football League.

It's a first game for Limerick under new manager Graham Shine.

Limerick play London in Sunday's Division Four game in Claughaun at 12noon.

Players from nine different clubs are represented in the starting team.

Just seven players remain in the line-up from Limerick's championship exit to Wicklow last Summer - Sophie Hennessy, Kristine Reidy, Meadhbh MacNamara, Amy Ryan, Roisin Ambrose, Katie Heelan and Iris Kennelly.

There is a league debut for Maeve O'Halloran of Adare at corner back.

Former Monaghan player Grainne McKenna is selected at full forward. She only transferred to Limerick club St Ailbes in recent months.

And, there are returns to the inter-county scene for Sarah O'Sullivan, Loretta Hanley, Mairead Kavanagh, Cathy Mee and Catriona Davis.

LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill); Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare): Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Loretta Hanley  (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Iris Kenneally (Old Mill), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes), Amy Ryan (Oola); Catriona Davis (Monagea), Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders). Subs: Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Anna O'Dea (Oola), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Kristy Carroll (Ballylanders), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders), Leah O'Carroll (Croom), Eibhlis Lee (Ballylanders), Lucy Costello (Croom), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Claire Hayes (Oola), Noelle Curtin (Athea), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media