New-look Limerick team confirmed for opening game of Lidl Ladies Football League

Limerick captain Roisin Ambrose
A NEW-LOOK Limerick team has been confirmed for Sunday's opening game of the 2022 Lidl Ladies Football League.
It's a first game for Limerick under new manager Graham Shine.
Limerick play London in Sunday's Division Four game in Claughaun at 12noon.
Players from nine different clubs are represented in the starting team.
Just seven players remain in the line-up from Limerick's championship exit to Wicklow last Summer - Sophie Hennessy, Kristine Reidy, Meadhbh MacNamara, Amy Ryan, Roisin Ambrose, Katie Heelan and Iris Kennelly.
There is a league debut for Maeve O'Halloran of Adare at corner back.
Former Monaghan player Grainne McKenna is selected at full forward. She only transferred to Limerick club St Ailbes in recent months.
And, there are returns to the inter-county scene for Sarah O'Sullivan, Loretta Hanley, Mairead Kavanagh, Cathy Mee and Catriona Davis.
LIMERICK: Sophie Hennessy (Old Mill); Kristine Reidy (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Sarah O'Sullivan (St Brigids), Maeve O'Halloran (Adare): Meadhbh MacNamara (St Ailbes), Leah Coughlan (Oola), Katie Heelan (St Ailbes); Loretta Hanley (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Roisin Ambrose (Old Mill); Iris Kenneally (Old Mill), Mairead Kavanagh (St Ailbes), Amy Ryan (Oola); Catriona Davis (Monagea), Grainne McKenna (St Ailbes), Cathy Mee (Ballylanders). Subs: Carol Bateman (Mungret St Pauls), Lauren Ryan (Adare), Rebecca Delee (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Anna O'Dea (Oola), Rebekah Daly (Athea), Kristy Carroll (Ballylanders), Rose Hyland (Ballylanders), Leah O'Carroll (Croom), Eibhlis Lee (Ballylanders), Lucy Costello (Croom), Sarah Dillon (Pallasgreen), Cathy Ambrose (Old Mill), Claire Hayes (Oola), Noelle Curtin (Athea), Eimear Kirby (Knockainey).
