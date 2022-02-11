Two Limerick secondary schools in All-Ireland camogie championship semi final action

TWO Limerick teams are in Tesco All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Junior Camogie Championship semi final action this Saturday.

Both Hazelwood College of Dromcollogher and Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ were crowned Munster champions last month.

The west Limerick side competes in the C grade, while the city school compete in the D grade - both at U16 1/2 level.

Both play the respective Ulster champions in their semi finals this February 12.

Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ play St Patricks Academy of Dungannon in the sports grounds of the Tyrone school at 1.30.

The city side defeated Cork's Coláiste an Chroí Naofa to win their Munster title. To reach that final, Laurel Hill Colaiste had beaten SNT Youghal, St Augustines Dungarvan and St Declans of Kilmacthomas.

The Laurel Hill side are managed by Jacob O'Lachtnain with fellow teachers Eva Bromell and Sarah Downey, with joint captains in Órla Ní Riain and Sinéad de Brun.

LAUREL HILL PANEL: Órla Ní Riain, Sinéad de Brun, Laura Southern, Poppy Nic Giolla tSeanáin, Sarah Ní Fhreaghaile, Kathy Ní Chruadhlaoich, Moya Ní Lorcain, Aeibhin Ní Uallacháin, Sally Ní Dhomhnaill, Ella Schasser, Eimear Ní Naíonáin, Maud Nic Niocais, Éanna Ní Uiginn, Méabh Ní Chongail, Ava Nic Gabhann, Emily Nic Cormaic, Clodagh Nic an Adhastair, Sinead Ní Riain, Ellie Ní Chonchuir, Aisling Ní Annáin, Saoirse Ní Chathasaigh, Heather Nic Aonghusa, Aoife Ní Chiardha, Sadhbh Ní Shiurtáin, Aoibhín Ní Mhearáin, Rachel Ní Dhochartaigh, Emily Ní Ghadhra, Emma Ní Thuachair, Ava Ní Chearnaigh, Emily Nic an tSeaca, Alannah Ní Cathaláin, Caitlin Ní Riain, Anna Rose Nic Bhinéid, Maureen Ní Íomhair, Lucy Ní Mhuirí, Clara Ní Nuanáin.

Hazelwood College in Dromcollogher play St Killians College of Antrim in the last four tie in Robert Emmets GAA club grounds in Cushendun, which is a coastal village in the Glens of Antrim. The semi final has a 12noon start.

Dromcollogher defeated Tipperary's St Marys of Newport in the Munster final. The west Limerick side had beaten St Flannans of Ennis, St Marys of Charleville and Kinsale CS to reach the provincial final.

They are managed by Roisin Ambrose and Therese Quaid.

DROMCOLLOGHER PANEL: Emma Larkin, Aoife Curtin, Emma Curtin, Aislinn O'Callaghan, Orlaith Shanahan, Katie Dore, Caoimhe Magner Flynn, Alison Davis; Alison Donegan, Holly Buckley, Ornagh Barret, Rebecca McGarry, Roisin O'Reilly, Kate O'Connor, Chloe O'Leary, Lisa Vaughan, Aoibhin Reidy, Aoibheann Tierney, Ciara O'Brien, Rhianna Geary, Kayleigh Hartnett, Aishling O'Connor, Saoirse Wright, Orla Noonan, Jennifer Lenihan, Leah Noonan, Lily Mullane, Molly Donegan, Emily Murphy, Katie Lawlee, Claire O'Brien, Cliondhna Shanahan, Hazel White, Molly Finn, Neala Fahy, Allie Sexton.

Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher, junior camogie panel