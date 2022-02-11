Club Limerick Draw launched for 2022 GAA season with over €200,000 in prizemoney

LIMERICK GAA have launched their Club Limerick Draw for 2022.

The launch took place this week at the February County Board meeting in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel.

The hugely popular draw offers supporters the chance to win a top prize of €10,000 each month. In total there are 30 prizes in each draw with a total monthly prize fund of €21,000.

"This fundraising draw has lasted the test of time and over the last few years membership has increased substantially, due in no small way to the hard work and support of our clubs," said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

"The Club Limerick Draw is a fantastic draw and a great opportunity for clubs to fund-raise and provides great value with €10,000 to be won each month, together with 28 other cash prize and a monthly exclusive prize," outlined Cregan.

"It is important to note that finances raised help support your local GAA club and our county teams," stressed the chairman.

He explained: "Joining the Club Limerick Draw is a great opportunity for everyone to give their support for your club and your county. When you join a minimum of 50% of your money goes directly to your local club and the other 50% goes directly to supporting our county teams".

Each Club Limerick Draw member receives a Loyalty Membership Card with discounts for a number of partnering businesses such as Timmy Macs Bistro, Original County Hotels, Elverys, JJ Keneally & Sons, Off the Bone Restaurant, Scanlans Menswear Newcastle West, McGuirks Golf, Wren Urban Nest Hotel Dublin and Marie Keating photography.

"We would encourage all our members to shop local and avail of all our local supporters," said Cregan.

The Exclusive Star Prize for March will see one lucky family pack their bags for a visit to Center Parc Activity Centre in Longford for the weekend.

Full information on the Club Limerick Draw can be received from local GAA clubs or directly from Draw Co-Ordinator Siobhan Scanlon on email at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie or by phone on 061335516 or online at clublimerick.ie/draw