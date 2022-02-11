Search

11 Feb 2022

Club Limerick Draw launched for 2022 GAA season with over €200,000 in prizemoney

Limerick GAA launch

Seamus Twomey, Alan Sheerin and Gerard Corkery at the Club Limerick Draw launch

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

11 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have launched their Club Limerick Draw for 2022.

The launch took place this week at the February County Board meeting in the Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel.

The hugely popular draw offers supporters the chance to win a top prize of €10,000 each month. In total there are 30 prizes in each draw with a total monthly prize fund of €21,000.

"This fundraising draw has lasted the test of time and over the last few years membership has increased substantially, due in no small way to the hard work and support of our clubs," said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

"The Club Limerick Draw is a fantastic draw and a great opportunity for clubs to fund-raise and provides great value with €10,000 to be won each month, together with 28 other cash prize and a monthly exclusive prize," outlined Cregan.

"It is important to note that finances raised help support your local GAA club and our county teams," stressed the chairman.

He explained: "Joining the Club Limerick Draw is a great opportunity for everyone to give their support for your club and your county. When you join a minimum of 50% of your money goes directly to your local club and the other 50% goes directly to supporting our county teams".

Each Club Limerick Draw member receives a Loyalty Membership Card with discounts for a number of partnering businesses such as Timmy Macs Bistro, Original County Hotels, Elverys, JJ Keneally & Sons, Off the Bone Restaurant, Scanlans Menswear Newcastle West, McGuirks Golf, Wren Urban Nest Hotel Dublin and Marie Keating photography.

"We would encourage all our members to shop local and avail of all our local supporters," said Cregan.

The Exclusive Star Prize for March will see one lucky family pack their bags for a visit to Center Parc Activity Centre in Longford for the weekend. 

Full information on the Club Limerick Draw can be received from local GAA clubs or directly from Draw Co-Ordinator Siobhan Scanlon on email at info.clublimerick@gaa.ie or by phone on 061335516 or online at clublimerick.ie/draw

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media