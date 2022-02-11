Limerick college in Munster football final as Pallaskenry play Beara in flood-lit fixture

PALLASKENRY'S Salesian College are in Munster GAA final action under floodlights this Friday evening.

The Limerick side play in the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Senior D Football final.

In the Corn Sheáin Uí Mhaolomhnaigh U19 final Pallaskenry play Beara Community School in Mountcollins at 7pm.

Pallaskenry are looking to return a provincial senior football championship title to the school for the first time since their 1962 Munster senior B success.

Salesian College, have beaten Coláiste na Trocaire Rathkeale, Mary Immaculate Lisdoonvarna, St Josephs Spanish Point and St Josephs Ballybunion to reach this evening's Munster final.

Managed by Alan O'Connor, Robert Harte and Morgan O'Connor, the Pallaskenry school are looking to win a trophy that Coláiste na Trocaire Rathkeale won in 2018.

The Salesian College panel of players is largely backboned by players from the local Kildimo-Pallaskenry club, along with Mungret, Ballybrown, Adare, Patrickswell and Crecora-Manister.

Included in the panel are 2020 Limerick minor football panelists Oisin Moss and Ciaran Uwatse, along with 2021 county minor full back Jamie Behan.

However, Salesian College face formidable opposition in this final. West Cork outfit Beara won this title in 2020 and back in 2016 won Munster senior and junior football titles.

In what will be a busy few weeks for the school - they have also qualified for the final of the Munster Senior D Hurling Championship, where they will play more Cork opposition; Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal of Blarney.

PANEL: Jack Purcell, Tiernan Meaney, Shane O'Sullivan, Patrick Ivess, Oliver Corbett, Conor Arthur, Eoin Mulvihill, Cian McGregor, Evan McGregor, Joe McCarthy, Sean McGrath, Ryan Manning, Ethan Browne, Edward McLoughlin, David Fitzgerald, Seán Hartigan, Oran Kelly, Kenneth Leahy, Ciaran McMahon, Marc O'Shea, Eoin Sexton, Dean Kennedy, Dylan Moloney (all Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Ciaran Uwatse, Oisin Moss, Promise Igbinomwanhia, Igor Czarnacki, Jack McCarthy, Cillian O'Gorman, Conor White (all Mungret St Pauls); Paul O'Neill, Ned Quinn, Bobby Smith, Jamie Behan (all Ballybrown); Daragh Twoomey and Seán O'Mahony (both Adare), Adam Coffey (Patrickswell), Seán Lavan (Crecora-Manister).