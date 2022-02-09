Search

TUS MidWest face GMIT as they bid to join Limerick rivals UL in Fitzgibbon Cup semi finals

TUS MidWest midfielder Evan Fitzpatrick

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

09 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TUS MidWest bid to make it two Limerick teams in the Fitzgibbon Cup semi final this Wednesday afternoon.

The Moylish side play GMIT in Galway's Carnmore at 3pm this February 9 attempting to reach the last four of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

TUS MidWest (formerly LIT) have had an inconsistent campaign - beating TU Dublin but losing to UL.

This afternoon, they look to lower GMIT and reach a February 17 semi final against NUIG or WIT.

UL booked their semi final spot against IT Carlow on Tuesday evening - report here

Today it's the turn of TUS MidWest to attempt increase the Limerick involvement in the later stages of the prestigious competition.

The TUS MidWest management is former Clare senior hurling selector Jimmy Browne (Clonlara, Clare), current Dublin senior hurling coach Gavin Keary (Loughrea, Galway) and Monaleen clubman Donnacha McNamara.

In the TUS Midwest senior hurling panel from Limerick are Tomas O'Connor and Ross Kenny (both Ballybrown), Eoin Hurley and Michael Cremin (both Newcastle West), Cathal Downes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Kevin Morrissey (Ahane) and Louis Dee (Mungret). 

The side in black and gold will hope to have key players in Clare trio Paddy Donnellan and Shane Taylor (both Broadford) and Robin Mounsey (Ruan), Laois' Eric Killeen (Rathdowney Errill), Kerry's Barry Mahony (Crotta O'Neills) and Tipperary's Kian O'Kelly (Kilruane McDonaghs) and Billy Seymour (Kiladangan).

Aside from UL and TUS MidWest, the only other Limerick involvement remaining in the Fitzgibbon Cup is with NUIG - Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) and Conor O'Neill (Ballybrown) in their panel.

NUIG and WIT meet in their quarter final this Wednesday evening in Dangan, Co Galway at 7pm.

