23 teams from across the globe to compete in Lacrosse World Championships in Limerick

TWENTY-THREE teams from across the globe will compete in the Lacrosse World Championships in Limerick this August.

The University of Limerick will host the 2022 Lacrosse U21 Men’s World Championship from August 10-20.

Over 10 days and nights, the best players in the world will face off in approximately 100 games for the right to be crowned world champion.

This is the first time Ireland will host a Lacrosse World Championship.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for Ireland. All eyes will be on Limerick as the world’s best U21 men’s lacrosse players compete for the sport’s highest honour," said Michael Kennedy, CEO of Ireland Lacrosse and 2022 Event Director.

“An event of this magnitude and complexity requires incredible partners and tremendous cooperation. We are grateful for the support of Limerick City and County Council, Fáilte Ireland, Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau and University of Limerick to help ensure the world championship is the largest and best ever.”

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said that Limerick has embraced the opportunity to host the 2022 Lacrosse U21 Mens World Championships.

"It offers a unique occasion to showcase all that Limerick has to offer as a place to live, work and visit. Hosting large, international sports events produces millions in economic impact for Limerick and underscores the importance of attracting events such as the Men’s U21 Lacrosse World Championship, the Ryder Cup and others here in the future. I encourage local people and businesses to get behind this event and actively support the 2022 World Championship and demonstrate our world-famous hospitality!" said Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler.

Initially planned for 2020 as a U19 tournament, the world championship was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is now all systems go for the event in 2022.

Running alongside the World Championships will be a World Festival tournament, with as many as 64 international youth and adult club teams in eight age and gender specific divisions.

Margaret Jenkins, Wild Atlantic Way Manager at Fáilte Ireland said The announcement that the Lacrosse World Championship is being hosted in Limerick is a massive boost for the city and county.

"Sports event participants tend to stay on average 5-7 nights and they often travel with their families at some stage of the trip. This major sporting event will bring thousands of additional visitors to Limerick providing a huge benefit to the local economy, while the international broadcast will promote Limerick, recently designated a Wild Atlantic Way Gateway City, to visitors around the world. Fáilte Ireland will continue to work with the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau to build on the success of this event and attract other major sporting events to Limerick in the future," said Jenkins

In addition to on-field competition, the world championship will include an interactive FanFest area where fans can participate in games, learn about lacrosse and engage in various fun activities.

Teams competing in the 2022 World Lacrosse U21 Men’s Championship include Australia, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, England, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Haudenosaunee Nationals, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Puerto Rico, Sweden, Uganda, USA and Wales.

Lacrosse is among the fastest growing team sports in the world. More than 70 countries are members of World Lacrosse, the international governing body, which has grown more than 500% since 2002.

Lacrosse aims to feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.