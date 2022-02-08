UL in quarter final action in the Fitzgibbon Cup as Limerick side face Cork opposition

UNIVERSITY of Limerick will bid to reach the semi finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup this Tuesday evening.

UL entertain Munster TU Cork in the quarter final of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

The game takes place in Maguires Field at 7pm.

UL will be looking to reach a semi final against IT Carlow or UCC.

Former Limerick senior hurling selector Brian Ryan is the UL team manager.

Local in the UL panel are Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Mikey O'Grady (Knockainey), Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Rory Duff and Matthew O'Sullivan (both Mungret), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Jamie Power (Monaleen) and Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran).

O'Grady, who was introduced as a sub in Limerick's Allianz League loss to Wexford, has started both games to-date in midfield for UL.

UL will also have a number of players with inter-county experience - Billy Power and Michael Kiely (both Waterford), Gearoid O'Connor (Tipperary), TJ Brennan (Galway) and Clare’s Mark Rodgers.

UL have scored a total of 10-55 in wins over TUS MidWest and TU Dublin in the group stages.

This Tuesday evening, they face Munster TU Cork (formerly Cork IT). They beat Trinity but lost to GMIT in the group phase.