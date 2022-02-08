Search

08 Feb 2022

UL in quarter final action in the Fitzgibbon Cup as Limerick side face Cork opposition

UL

Limerick and UL midfielder Brian O'Grady

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

08 Feb 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

UNIVERSITY of Limerick will bid to reach the semi finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup this Tuesday evening.

UL entertain Munster TU Cork in the quarter final of the Higher Education Senior Hurling Championship.

The game takes place in Maguires Field at 7pm.

UL will be looking to reach a semi final against IT Carlow or UCC.

Former Limerick senior hurling selector Brian Ryan is the UL team manager.

Local in the UL panel are Brian O'Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane), Mikey O'Grady (Knockainey), Conor O'Grady (Hospital-Herbertstown), Rory Duff and Matthew O'Sullivan (both Mungret), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Jamie Power (Monaleen) and Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran).

O'Grady, who was introduced as a sub in Limerick's Allianz League loss to Wexford, has started both games to-date in midfield for UL.

UL will also have a number of players with inter-county experience - Billy Power and Michael Kiely (both Waterford), Gearoid O'Connor (Tipperary), TJ Brennan (Galway) and Clare’s Mark Rodgers.

UL have scored a total of 10-55 in wins over TUS MidWest and TU Dublin in the group stages.

This Tuesday evening, they face Munster TU Cork (formerly Cork IT). They beat Trinity but lost to GMIT in the group phase.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media