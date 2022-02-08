39 players from Limerick in the hunt for Third Level Camogie Championship titles

THE Third Level Camogie Championships will be decided this week and 39 players from Limerick are chasing silverware.

All four tiers of the competition will come to an end this Saturday and Sunday when Waterford IT hosts the finals.

The 39 players from Limerick are spread across 19 different clubs - Croagh-Kilfinny lead the way with seven representatives.

The varying semi finals are this Tuesday and Wednesday evenings - fixture details here

The Ashbourne Cup is the top title on offer - Limerick's Mary Immaculate, UCD, UCC and DCU are the semi finalists.

Eight players from Limerick are involved in the Ashbourne Cup - Ciara Mulqueen, Megan Ryan, Katie Heelan, Ruth Heavey and Sarah Gillane (all Mary Immaculate) and Sarah O'Brien, Aoife Morrissey and Orlaith Kelleher (all UCC).

The Purcell Cup is tier two - NUIG, TUS Midlands, TUD and ITC all compete.

Five from Limerick are chasing Purcell Cup glory - Caitlin O'Connor (TU Dublin), Ciara O'Connor and Sarah Condon (ITC) and Elise Buckley and Noelle Curtin (NUIG).

The third tier is the Fr Meaghair Cup - MTU Kerry, Queens, UCD2 and UCC2 are the semi finalists.

Twelve from Limerick compete - Aine Tangney and Lucy D'Arcy (both UCD), Ciara Houlihan and Maire Butler (both UCC) and Aoife McMahon, Caroline Brennan, Edel Kelliher, Emma Dalton, Kate Healy, Louise Butler, Melissa Murphy and Shauna Cunningham (all MTU Kerry).

The bottom ranked championship is the Ui Mhaolagain Cup. UL3, Mariona, TUD2 and IT Sligo compete.

There are 15 from Limerick involved - Aisling Dwane (Marino), Caitlin O'Connor (TU Dublin), Katie Hayes, Órla Byrnes and Órla Fahy, Róisín Humphreys (all IT Sligo), Ashling Ryan, Cliodhna Hall, Rebecca Slater, Ashling Morrissey, Ciara Browne, Cliodhna Twomey, Enya Harrington, Leah Twomey, Saoirse Lane.

LIMERICK PLAYERS: Aine Tangney, Ciara Houlihan, Edel Kelliher, Emma Dalton, Melissa Murphy, Órla Fahy, Orlaith Kelleher (all Croagh-Kilfinny), Ciara Mulqueen, Megan Ryan, Órla Byrnes, Róisín Humphreys, Ciara Browne (all Crecora), Elise Buckley, Noelle Curtin and Sarah O'Brien (all Templeglantine), Lucy D'Arcy, Ruth Heavey and Saoirse Lane (all Monaleen), Rebecca Slater, Ashling Morrissey and Enya Harrington (all Na Piarsaigh), Caitlin O'Connor and Shauna Cunningham (both Killeedy), Ciara O'Connor and Leah Twomey (both Granagh-Ballingarry), Cliodhna Hall and Kate Healy (both Ballybrown), Louise Butler and Maire Butler (both Adare), Aisling Dwane (Kilmallock), Aoife McMahon (Ballyagran) Aoife Morrissey (Mungret), Ashling Ryan (Galbally), Caroline Brennan (Bruff), Katie Hayes (Cappamore), Katie Heelan (Murroe-Boher), Sarah Condon (Knockaderry), Sarah Gillane (Patrickswell), Cliodhna Twomey (Ahane).