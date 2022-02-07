Television and tickets details confirmed for Limerick v Galway Allianz Hurling League tie

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick v Galway in round two of the Allianz Hurling League this Saturday evening.

The February 12 clash will have a 7pm start in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and will be live on RTE2 television.

Tickets for the eagerly awaited home fixture for the All-Ireland champions are now on sale and supporters are warned that there will be no cash at the stiles on matchday.

Tickets can be purchased online - details here

Tickets can also be purchased from official ticket agent stores. There are 22 stores across Limerick - details here

Saturday's TUS Gaelic Grounds tie will be the first time that John Kiely’s men in green have played a home game without Covid-19 crowd restrictions since March 2020. The hurling heroes have won two All-Ireland SHC titles, two Munster SHC titles and an Allianz League since that March 2020 clash with Waterford, which attracted an attendance of 9,097. Another big attendance is expected on Saturday evening.

Limerick will be attempting to return to winning ways after Sunday's 1-11 to 0-11 loss to Wexford.

When Limerick and Galway met in the league last season, The Tribesmen were winners in Salthill in a game played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Then managed by Limerick's Shane O'Neill, Galway progressed to be joint-winners of the league with Kilkenny.

However, O'Neill has since been replaced by Henry Shefflin as manager. His Galway side opened their campaign on Sunday when scoring four goals in a 17-point win over Offaly.