Search

07 Feb 2022

Television and tickets details confirmed for Limerick v Galway Allianz Hurling League tie

Television and tickets details confirmed for Limerick v Galway Allianz Hurling League tie

New Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

07 Feb 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE fixture details have been confirmed for Limerick v Galway in round two of the Allianz Hurling League this Saturday evening.

The February 12 clash will have a 7pm start in the TUS Gaelic Grounds and will be live on RTE2 television.

Tickets for the eagerly awaited home fixture for the All-Ireland champions are now on sale and supporters are warned that there will be no cash at the stiles on matchday.

Tickets can be purchased online - details here

Tickets can also be purchased from official ticket agent stores. There are 22 stores across Limerick - details here

Saturday's TUS Gaelic Grounds tie will be the first time that John Kiely’s men in green have played a home game without Covid-19 crowd restrictions since March 2020. The hurling heroes have won two All-Ireland SHC titles, two Munster SHC titles and an Allianz League since that March 2020 clash with Waterford, which attracted an attendance of 9,097. Another big attendance is expected on Saturday evening.

Limerick will be attempting to return to winning ways after Sunday's 1-11 to 0-11 loss to Wexford.

When Limerick and Galway met in the league last season, The Tribesmen were winners in Salthill in a game played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Then managed by Limerick's Shane O'Neill, Galway progressed to be joint-winners of the league with Kilkenny.

However, O'Neill has since been replaced by Henry Shefflin as manager. His Galway side opened their campaign on Sunday when scoring four goals in a 17-point win over Offaly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media