Heartbreak for Ardscoil Ris as Tulla deny Limerick side victory in TUS Harty Cup final

DEFEAT for Ardscoil Ris in the TUS Dr Harty Cup final this Saturday afternoon.

In the TUS Gaelic Grounds, this Post Primary Schools Senior Hurling Championship final finished 0-17 to 0-14 in favour in St Josephs of Tulla.

It was a first ever title for the east Clare school.

Ardscoil Ris must now regroup for an All-Ireland quarter final on February 19 against Connacht champions Presentation College of Athenry.

Ardscoil Ris played with the breeze in the opening half but led just 0-9 to 0-8 at half time.

It was an opening half in which the sides were level on six occasions.

Niall O'Farrell had Ardscoil Ris off the mark in the third minute but the east Clare side were soon 0-2 to 0-1 ahead.

Then came a run of Ardscoil Ris scores with O'Farrell and Dylan Lynch on the mark for a 0-4 to 0-2 ahead on 12-minutes.

In a half with huge intensity this was end to end hurling.

Ronan O'Connor and Colm Clearly demonstrated the Tulla pace to again regain their lead at the mid-point of the half.

Shane O'Brien was switched to the half forward line and it produced an instant reply with a point from distance to regain the lead.

JJ Carey also scored from the middle third for the Limerick side for a 0-6 to 0-5 advantage.

Then Tulla moved clear with three successive scores in a half in which the sides only had one wide each.

At 0-8 to 0-6 ahead, Tulla were good for the lead given their display.

But Ardscoil Ris came strongly with Niall O'Farrell scores from play, a free and a '65.

Rian O'Byrne increased the Limerick lead on the change of ends but then came the Tulla sprint to the title.

Six successive points from the 2nd to 10th minutes moved them 0-14 to 0-10 ahead and this was their foundation for victory.

O'Farrell '65 and O'Byrne hit back but Ardscoil Ris weren't to be ahead again.

Shane O'Brien had a point and all of a sudden it was 0-15 to 0-14 and 10-minutes to play.

But Tulla dug deep and Sean Withycombe scores edged them three points clear.

Ardscoil Ris weren't to score in the final 10-minutes and Dylan Lynch went close to an equalising goal but was hooked just in time.

SCORERS: Ardscoil Ris: Niall O'Farrell 0-7 (2frees, 2 '65), Dylan Lynch, Shane O'Brien and Rian O'Byrne 0-2 each, JJ Carey 0-1. Tulla: Sean Withyscombe 0-10 (6frees, 3 '65), Colm Cleary 0-3, Darren Keogh 0-2, Ronan O'Connor and Oisin Clune 0-1 each.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Seimi Gully (Clonlara); Evan O'Leary (Ahane), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), Colm Flynn (Sixmilebridge); Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh), Cian Scully (Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue), Michael Gavin (Ballybrown); JJ Carey (Na Piarsaigh), Rian O'Byrne (Crecora-Manister); Oisin O'Farrell (Askeaton), Niall O'Farrell (Broadford), Brian O'Keeffe (Murroe-Boher); Shane O'Brien (Kilmallock), Dylan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), David Kennedy (Sixmilebridge). Subs: Dara Casey (Sixmilebridge) for Colm Flynn (28mins), Diarmuid Stritch (Clonlara) for Oisin O'Farrell (45mins), Sam Hickey (Adare) for Dara Casey (55mins).

TULLA: Aaron Shanahan (Tulla); Fionn Ryan (Tulla), Adam Hogan (Feakle), Dara Ryan (Tulla); Mikey McMahon (O'Callaghans Mills), Tony Leyden (Tulla), Oisin Clune (Feakle); Darragh Keogh (Clooney-Quin), Ronan O'Connor (Feakle); Oisin O'Connor (Feakle), Sean Withycombe (Tulla), Fionn Hickey (O'Callaghans Mills); Eoghan McMahon (Crusheen), Conor O'Donnell (Broadford), Colm Cleary (O'Callaghans Mills). Sub: Aaron Curtis (Tulla) for Eoghan McMahon (42mins).

REFEREE: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).