Five newcomers in Limerick camogie team to play Kilkenny in Littlewoods National League

THERE are five newcomers in the Limerick senior camogie team to play Kilkenny in round one of the Littlewoods Ireland National League this Saturday.
Limerick's clash with the 2021 league champions takes place this February 5 in Callan, Co Kilkenny at 2pm.
It's a first competitive fixture for new Limerick manager John Lillis - a former Tipperary senior camogie manager. His backroom team consists of Tomas Moloney, Donie Browne, Paul Hogan, Peter Maher, Michael Byrnes, Kate Lynch, Niamh Lillis and Colm Skehan.
Limerick will be captained by full back Marian Quaid.
There are first league starts for Emma Kennedy and Sinead Barry in defence, while in attack are newcomers Ailbe Larkin, Sarah O'Brien and Kilkenny native Laura Fennelly.
LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Emma Kennedy (Doon), Marian Quaid (Bruff), Sinead Barry (Na Piarsaigh); Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Sophie O'Callaghan (Adare), Neamh Curtin (Ballybrown); Orlaith Kelleher (Croagh-Kilfinny), Caoimhe Costello (Adare); Ailbhe Larkin (Mungret St Pauls), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy); Sarah O'Brien (Templeglantine), Laura Fennelly (Cappamore), Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen). Subs: Leah O'Carroll (Patrickswell), Mairead Ryan (Clooney-Quin), Ella Hession (Monaleen), Aoife Nelligan (Monaleen), Nadine White (Ballyagran), Teresa Dore (Charleville), Cliodhna Ryan (Doon), Stephanie Woulfe (Templeglantine), Caroline Brennan (Bruff).
Elsewhere, the Limerick minor team begin their All-Ireland Championship on Sunday when they entertain Tipperary in Kilmallock at 2.30pm.
LIMERICK: Leah Quinlan (Newcastle West); Sophie McDonogh (Granagh-Ballingarry), Muireann Leahy (Crecora), Roisin Corbett (Newcastle West); Ciara Neenan (Bruff), Ellie Woulfe (Newcastle West), Elaine Frawley (Granagh-Ballingarry); Claire Power (Blackrock-Effin), Ellen Meehan (Blackrock-Effin); Laura Frawley (Granagh-Ballingarry, Late Feasy (Patrickswell), Ciara O'Riordan (Blackrock-Effin); Laura Southern (Monaleen), Ele Madigan (Ahane), Katie Dore (Killeedy). Subs: Amy Mullins (Bruff), Alex Russell (St Ailbes), Orla Ryan (St Ailbes), Ella Ryan (Ahane), Niamh Brennan (Ahane), Aimee O'Connor (Crecora), Saoirse Fitzgerald (Bruff), Aine Conway (Granagh-Ballingarry, Orla Hickey (Na Piarsaigh), Ciara Dunne (Killeedy), Amy O'Halloran (Mungret St Pauls), Niamh Mulcahy (Cappamore), Lisa English (Galbally).
