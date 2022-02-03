Search

05 Feb 2022

Limerick hurling hero Joe Quaid features on TG4 series Laochra Gael this Thursday evening

Joe Quaid pictured during filming for Laochra Gael

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

03 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling star Joe Quaid features on TG4's Laochra Gae this Thursday evening, February 3.

Programme four in the 20th series of the hugely popular GAA documentary centres on the 1990s goalkeeper and starts at 9.30pm.

With a famed surname, Joe was destined to wear the Limerick jersey. And indeed, he inherited the  goalkeeping post from his hero, his cousin Tommy.

Joe was made a scapegoat for Limerick's All-Ireland SHC final defeat in 1994. Despite the criticism, he more than held his own among the greatest generation of goalkeepers ever.

He has faced horrific injury and the tragic death of Tommy. But throughout it all, he has proudly carried the Quaid legacy, which has now fallen to Tommy’s son, Nickie. 

The series hour-long format has proved a huge success, bringing each player’s personal stories to screen. Joe Quaid's show will feature the man himself; Gerry Quaid; Nickie Quaid, TJ Ryan; Mark Foley; Brendan Cummins and Pat Fleury, among others. 

“TG4 has made a major contribution to Irish life since it first launched 25 years ago, and from its earliest days, it has  carved a niche in the excellence of its GAA coverage and of club games in particular," said GAA President Larry McCarthy.

"Aside from  the matches, the Laochra Gael series has become a staple of the GAA supporter’s TV diet. Season after season they produce magnificent programmes that not only relive glory days but bring us inside the dressing room through their iconic player profiles," he said.

Laochra Gael is produced by Nemeton TV, the independent production company from An Rinn in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4’s sports coverage. 

