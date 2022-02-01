New-look Limerick camogie panel confirmed ahead of Littlewoods National League

New Limerick captain Marian Quaid
LIMERICK have confirmed a new-look inter-county camogie panel ahead of the 2022 Littlewoods Ireland National League.
Limerick commence their campaign against Kilkenny this Saturday in Callan.
Bruff's Marian Quaid has been confirmed as the new team captain with Killeedy's Aisling Scanlon as vice-captain.
A list of 45 players have been revealed, which includes an extended number as part of the county development squad.
In total 19 clubs are represented.
It's a very much new-look Limerick panel - eight players who saw action during the All-Ireland Championship last year are not involved; Judith Mulcahy, Karen O'Leary, Deborah Murphy, Roisin Ambrose, Aine Cunningham, Laura Stack, Sinead McNamara and Megan O'Mara.
Former Tipperary manager John Lillis is at the helm for Limerick this season.
His backroom team includes: Tomas Moloney (Croagh-Kilfinny), Donie Browne (Mungret St Pauls), Paul Hogan (Adare), Colm Skehan (Mungret St Pauls), Kate Lynch, Michael Byrnes and Peter Maher.
There are three dual players - Rebecca Delee, Niamh Ryan and Leah O'Carroll.
PANEL: Marian Quaid, Lorraine McCarthy, Caroline Brennan, Niamh Ryan (all Bruff); Caoimhe Costello, Sophie O'Callaghan, Louise Butler, Marie Butler (all Adare); Caoimhe Lyons, Ella Hession, Laura Hession, Aoife Nelligan (all Monaleen); Sarah O'Brien, Michelle Curtin, Noelle Curtin, Stephanie Wolfe (all Templeglantine); Ailbhe Larkin, Aoife Morrissey, Sarah Fitzgibbon, Olivia Kierns (all Mungret St Pauls); Laura O'Neill, Enya Harrington, Sinead Barry (all Na Piarsaigh); Neamh Curtin, Cliodhna Hall, Enya Doolan (all Ballybrown); Muireann Creamer, Laura Fennelly and Claire Keating (all Cappamore); Aoife Coughlan, Ciara Mulqueen and Megan Ryan (all Crecora); Orlaith Kelleher and Tara Lenihan (both Croagh-Kilfinny); Ciara English and Leah O'Riordan (both Granagh-Ballingarry); Emma Kennedy and Cliodhna Ryan (both Doon), Aisling Scanlon (Killeedy), Mairead Ryan (Clooney-Quin), Leah O'Carroll (Patrickswell), Katie O'Donoghue (Galbally), Nadine White (Ballyagran), Teresa Dore (Charleville), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West).
