Search

31 Jan 2022

Limerick confirm 35-strong minor camogie panel for their All-Ireland Championship campaign

Limerick name starting teams for two Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League fixtures

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

31 Jan 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A 35-strong panel of players have been confirmed by the Limerick minor camogie management for the 2022 season.

There are 16 clubs represented in the panel.

Limerick begin their All-Ireland Championship campaign this Sunday (February 6) when they play Tipperary in Kilmallock.

Limerick will also have group games against Wexford and Antrim - both away fixtures.

Limerick are managed by Doon's Francis Kennedy. The backroom mentors are Mike Kenneally (Na Piarsaigh), Barney O'Brien (Ballybrown, Noreen O'Shea (Newcastle West) and Bertie Sherlock (Toomevara).

Newcastle West, Monaleen and Ahane lead the way in the panel of players.

PANEL: Róisín Corbett, Ellie Woulfe, Leah Quinlan, Lucy O'Brien, Caoimhe Smith (all Newcastle West); Amy Burke, Emily O'Halloran, Laura Southern and Saoirse Fitzgerald (all Monaleen); Niamh Brennan, Ele Madigan, Molly Hussey, Ella Ryan (all Ahane); Orla Hickey, Lizanna Boylan, Áine OʻTiarnaigh (all Na Piarsaigh); Sophie McDonogh, Laura Frawley, Elaine Frawley (all Granagh-Ballingarry); Claire Power, Ciara Riordan, Ellen Meehan (all Blackrock-Effin); Amy Mullins and Ciara Dunne (both Adare); Alex Russell and Orla Ryan (both St Ailbes); Aimee O'Connor and Muireann Leahy (both Crecora); Katie Dore (Killeedy), Kate Feasey (Patrickswell), Ciara Neenan (Bruff), Amy O'Halloran (Mungret), Aine Conway (Doon), Lisa English (Galbally), Niamh Mulcahy (Cappamore).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media