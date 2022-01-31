Limerick confirm 35-strong minor camogie panel for their All-Ireland Championship campaign

A 35-strong panel of players have been confirmed by the Limerick minor camogie management for the 2022 season.
There are 16 clubs represented in the panel.
Limerick begin their All-Ireland Championship campaign this Sunday (February 6) when they play Tipperary in Kilmallock.
Limerick will also have group games against Wexford and Antrim - both away fixtures.
Limerick are managed by Doon's Francis Kennedy. The backroom mentors are Mike Kenneally (Na Piarsaigh), Barney O'Brien (Ballybrown, Noreen O'Shea (Newcastle West) and Bertie Sherlock (Toomevara).
Newcastle West, Monaleen and Ahane lead the way in the panel of players.
PANEL: Róisín Corbett, Ellie Woulfe, Leah Quinlan, Lucy O'Brien, Caoimhe Smith (all Newcastle West); Amy Burke, Emily O'Halloran, Laura Southern and Saoirse Fitzgerald (all Monaleen); Niamh Brennan, Ele Madigan, Molly Hussey, Ella Ryan (all Ahane); Orla Hickey, Lizanna Boylan, Áine OʻTiarnaigh (all Na Piarsaigh); Sophie McDonogh, Laura Frawley, Elaine Frawley (all Granagh-Ballingarry); Claire Power, Ciara Riordan, Ellen Meehan (all Blackrock-Effin); Amy Mullins and Ciara Dunne (both Adare); Alex Russell and Orla Ryan (both St Ailbes); Aimee O'Connor and Muireann Leahy (both Crecora); Katie Dore (Killeedy), Kate Feasey (Patrickswell), Ciara Neenan (Bruff), Amy O'Halloran (Mungret), Aine Conway (Doon), Lisa English (Galbally), Niamh Mulcahy (Cappamore).
