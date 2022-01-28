Munster JBFC draw confirms a Limerick and Waterford semi final fixture

KNOCKADERRY GAA club have confirmed that they are to run their hugely successful Munster Junior B Football Competition in the coming weeks.
Granagh-Ballingarry, who won the county JBFC title last November, will represent Limerick.
The west Limerick side have been drawn to play Waterford's The Nire in the semi final on Sunday February 13 at 2pm.
In the quarter final, on Sunday February 6, Parteen (Clare) face Randal Og (Cork) - Kerry's Moyvane await in the semi final.
Granagh-Ballingarry also played in this Munster competition back in 2010 - reaching the final where they lost to Tralee's Na Gaeil.
Granagh-Ballingarry are managed by Shane O’Grady, Denis O’Sullivan and Andrew Holmes.
