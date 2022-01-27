Limerick learn opponents for 2022 Munster minor and U20 hurling and football championships

THE draws for the 2022 Munster minor and U20 hurling and football championships were made this Thursday evening.

And, there is a new format for both the provincial minor and U20 hurling, while the minor football reverts to it's 2019 format.

In minor hurling Limerick were drawn in Group Two with Cork and Kerry. Group One is Clare, Tipperary and Waterford.

Limerick will be looking to reach an eighth Munster MHC final in 10 years - missing out in 2021 and 2017.

Kevin O'Hagan will continue as minor (U17) hurling manager and will have Ger Barry, Liam Hammersley, Liam Reale and Mark Keane as his coach-selectors.

In U20 hurling, Limerick were drawn in Group A with Clare and Cork. In Group B are Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

The U20 hurling group games will take place on April 6, 13 and 20. The semi finals are set for April 27 with the Munster U20 hurling final on May 4.

Diarmuid Mullins continues as Limerick U20 hurling manager. His coach-selectors will be Richie Flannery, Tommy Quaid and John Meskell.

In minor football, Limerick will play Tipperary, Clare and Waterford in Phase One - the teenagers in green will be at home in just one tie, with two away.

The three games in phase one will be played on April 14 (away to Tipperary), April 21 (home to Clare) and April 28 (away to Waterford). The final of phase one is on May 5. The winner of this will then play the losing side from Cork-Kerry in a semi final in an effort to reach a June 2 Munster MFC final.

John Keane is the Limerick minor (U17) football manager with coach-selectors Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler, Dermot Dineen and Mark Foley.

In the 2022 Munster U20 football championship Limerick will play Waterford in a quarter final on April 11 in Waterford.

The semi finals are one week later, with Limerick at home to Cork if they defeat The Decies.

In the other quarter final, it's Clare v Tipperary with Kerry awaiting in the semi final.

The EirGrid Munster U20 football final on April 25.

The Limerick U20 footballers are managed by Seamus O'Donnell with coach-selectors Neil Conway, John Chawke, John O'Grady and Pa Ranahan.