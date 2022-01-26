Search

26 Jan 2022

New Limerick Ladies Football jersey revealed ahead of the 2022 inter-county season

Jerome O'Connell

26 Jan 2022 8:29 PM

LIMERICK will have a new jersey for the 2022 inter-county ladies football season.

Limerick LGFA have confirmed they are using a new kit supplier for the coming campaign. 

The new jersey is from Azzurri Sport.

Limerick will begin their 2022 Lidl Ladies National Football League on February 13 with a home tie against London.

Limerick will play in Division 4B and one week later, Limerick are again at home, with Offaly providing the opposition.

The third round game is set for March 6 with Limerick away to Carlow.

The Division Four semi finals are in the fixture list for March 20 with the final is set for Sunday, April 3. Antrim, Derry, Leitrim and Fermanagh all play in Division 4A. 

Back in October, Limerick confirmed Graham Shine as the new inter-county team manager.

The full Limerick LGFA merchandise range is available here

Limerick LGFA away jersey for 2022

