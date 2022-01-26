Search

26 Jan 2022

New formats as Limerick await Munster U20 and minor hurling and football championship draws

Limerick 2020 Munster MHC winners celebrate

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

26 Jan 2022 9:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster Council will make the draws for the provincial minor and U20 hurling and football championships this Thursday evening.

A change of format is on the cards for the minor and U20 hurling championships at Munster level.

The Kerry hurlers are to enter both and therefore two groups of three will be the format with the top two teams in each group to contest the semi finals.

That would provide each county with a minimum of two games – an increase for the U20 grade but a decrease on four games provided at minor hurling level in the pre-Covid 2018 and '19 seasons.

Diarmuid Mullins continues as Limerick U20 hurling manager. His coach-selectors will be Richie Flannery, Tommy Quaid and John Meskell. This management group guided Limerick to the 2019 Munster minor title.

Kevin O'Hagan will continue as minor (U17) hurling manager and will have Ger Barry, Liam Hammersley, Liam Reale and Mark Keane as his coach-selectors.

The Munster minor football format looks set to return to that of 2019 with Limerick to get games against Clare, Waterford and Tipperary in a group phase. The top two teams will play in a final with a winner to progress to another mini group against Kerry and Cork.

It appears that the Munster U20 football will remain a straight knockout championship.

The Limerick U20 footballers are managed by Seamus O'Donnell with coach-selectors Neil Conway, John Chawke, John O'Grady and Pa Ranahan.

John Keane is the Limerick minor (U17) football manager with coach-selectors Seanie Buckley, Darren Horan, Gerry Butler, Dermot Dineen and Mark Foley.

