All-Ireland junior B hurling series returns as Limerick side Blackrock meet a Waterford club

Limerick 2021 JBHC winner Blackrock
THE hugely popular All-Ireland Junior B Club Hurling Series is back on the agenda.
After a one year Covid-19 interruption, the competition was to start in early January but was then delayed in line with health guidelines at the time.
Now all is back on the agenda.
Since 2006 west Limerick GAA club Killeedy have staged the competition for the respective county JBHC winners from across Ireland.
The Raheenagh based club have staged Munster, Leinster and All-Ireland competitions and are now planning for a return of the Junior B series in February.
Blackrock will represent Limerick in the Munster Junior B series after their county final win over Bruff last November.
The side from Kilfinane-Ardpatrick will play Waterford's FourMileWater on Saturday February 19 at 12noon in Killeedy GAA grounds in Raheenagh.
Victory would power the men in green into a February 26 provincial semi final against Clare's Scarriff.
