Two Limerick colleges chase Munster camogie championship success this Saturday

TWO Limerick Post Primary Schools are in Munster Camogie Championship finals this Saturday.

Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ are in the Munster Junior D final, while Colaiste Iosaef Kilmallock play in the Intermediate C final.

Colaiste Iosaef play in Kilmallock GAA grounds at 2.30 against Waterford's An Rinn of Dungarvan.

The south Limerick side have beaten Colaiste Treasa Kanturk, Loretto Fermoy and Presentation Ballingarry to reach this provincial final.

Kilmallock are looking to return the title to Limerick - recent local winners include Hospital (2015), Dromcolloger (2011) and Doon (2007).

Captained by Hannah Brady, Colaiste Iosaef are managed by Michele Daly and Elaine Davern with assistance from Mary Bulfin, Josephine Furlong and Caroline Moloney.

The Colaiste Iosaef panel draws players from four clubs; Kilmallock, Bruff, Crecora and Blackrock-Effin.

PANEL: Sinead Allen, Kaelin O’Donnell, Clodagh Moynihan, Chantelle O’Doherty, Hannah Brady, Orla O’Connor, Sophie O’Keeffe, Katie Clery, Cara Davern, Eimear Conheady, Chloe Breen, Aoife Collins, Molly Finn, Megan Walsh, Holly Gammell, Niamh O’Brien, Rachel Fenton, Vicki Lee, Ava Hennessy, Terri Byrnes, Áine Dwane, Daniella Meade.

Meanwhile, Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ plays in the Munster Junior D final in Cappamore at 12noon.

The city side face Cork's Coláiste an Chroí Naofa from Carrignavar.

To reach this final, Laurel Hill Colaiste have beaten SNT Youghal, St Augustines Dungarvan and St Declans of Kilmacthomas.

The Laurel Hill side are managed by Jacob O'Lachtnain with joint captains in Órla Ní Riain and Sinéad de Brun.

Kilfinane (2019) and Hospital (2017) are recent Limerick winners of this title.

PANEL: Órla Ní Riain, Sinéad de Brun, Laura Southern, Poppy Nic Giolla tSeanáin, Sarah Ní Fhreaghaile, Kathy Ní Chruadhlaoich, Moya Ní Lorcain, Aeibhin Ní Uallacháin, Sally Ní Dhomhnaill, Ella Schasser, Eimear Ní Naíonáin, Maud Nic Niocais, Éanna Ní Uiginn, Méabh Ní Chongail, Ava Nic Gabhann, Emily Nic Cormaic, Clodagh Nic an Adhastair, Sinead Ní Riain, Ellie Ní Chonchuir, Aisling Ní Annáin, Saoirse Ní Chathasaigh, Heather Nic Aonghusa, Aoife Ní Chiardha, Sadhbh Ní Shiurtáin, Aoibhín Ní Mhearáin, Rachel Ní Dhochartaigh, Emily Ní Ghadhra, Emma Ní Thuachair, Ava Ní Chearnaigh, Emily Nic an tSeaca, Alannah Ní Cathaláin, Caitlin Ní Riain, Anna Rose Nic Bhinéid, Maureen Ní Íomhair, Lucy Ní Mhuirí, Clara Ní Nuanáin.

Laurel Hill Colaiste FCJ junior camogie panel