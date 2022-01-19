In Pictures: Limerick's Laurel Hill suffer defeat in All-Ireland schools basketball final

LIMERICK’S Laurel Hill suffered defeat to Donegals’ Coláiste Ailigh in the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Schools Cup at the National Basketball Arena on Tuesday.
Coláiste Ailigh led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 by half-time and appeared to be coasting to victory. But Laurel Hill came roaring back into the contest with an excellent third quarter but the fightback fell short.
A Shannon Cunningham fast break and layup made it 34-20 in the third minute of the fourth quarter. But again Laurel Hill responded, a big three from O’Neill followed by a Zundel layup made it 36-25 at midway point in quarter. It was to be Coláiste Ailigh’s day, a neat layup under the basket from Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin moved the score to 46-27 and their win was wrapped up by a fastbreak layup from Shauna Ní Uiginn in the final seconds, as it finished 48-27.
Coláiste Ailigh: Aoife Ní Mhurchadha, Shauna Ní Uiginn, Megan Ní Chearnacháin, Annie Nic Giolla Iontóg, Sinead Nic A’tSaoir, Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin, Clodagh Ní Shíoráin, Kayleigh Nic Aonghusa, Michaela Ní Gallachoir
Laurel Hill: Alexa McInerney, Emily Dickinson, Hollie O’Neill, Safia Moumand, Jana Zundel, Roisín Ryan, Angel Alfred, Lisa Hegarty, Olga Kyrychenko, Diane Boco, Eva Kiely, Nika Ivcevic, Ava Rainsford, Warda Abbasi
