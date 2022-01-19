Sold Out: Tickets snapped up within minutes for Limerick v Clare Munster Hurling Cup final

TICKETS for Sunday's Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final between Limerick and Clare have sold out.
Cusack Park in Ennis will have a capacity of 5000 due to Covid-19 restrictions and all went on sale online this Wednesday morning at 10am.
Just over 45-mintues later, all were sold out.
The game will be streamed live by Munster GAA from 2pm on Sunday - costing €10.
Details to purchase streaming here
Sunday will be Limerick's final game before attention turns to the Allianz Hurling League, which starts on Sunday February 6 in Wexford.
Aimee Connolly, chief executive of Sculpted by Aimee, winner of EY emerging entrepreneur of the year 2021 with Roger Wallace, partner lead for EY Entrepreneur of the Year
Aughinish Alumina are seeking permission to expand capacity for two of its by-products bauxite residue and salt cake
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.