20 Jan 2022

Sold Out: Tickets snapped up within minutes for Limerick v Clare Munster Hurling Cup final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

19 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TICKETS for Sunday's Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup final between Limerick and Clare have sold out.

Cusack Park in Ennis will have a capacity of 5000 due to Covid-19 restrictions and all went on sale online this Wednesday morning at 10am.

Just over 45-mintues later, all were sold out.

The game will be streamed live by Munster GAA from 2pm on Sunday - costing €10.

Details to purchase streaming here

Sunday will be Limerick's final game before attention turns to the Allianz Hurling League, which starts on Sunday February 6 in Wexford.

