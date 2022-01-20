Hazelwood College win Munster Camogie title as Limerick side defeat Tipperary opponents

HAZELWOOD College in Dromcollogher were crowned Munster Junior C camogie champions last Saturday.

The west Limerick side defeated St Marys of Newport to win the provincial title.

The Dromcollogher side were one of three Limerick teams in Munster Camogie Championship action last weekend.

Cappamore played in the Munster junior club semi final. The east Limerick side travelled to Waterford to play An Rinn and lost out 1-9 to 0-8. The home side were 0-6 to 0-3 ahead at half time and a second goal propelled them into this weekend’s Munster final agaist Kerry’s Clanmaurice.

Defeat was also the lot of Scoil Pol of Kilfinane – 1-10 to 1-6 in a final played in Effin.

The south Limerick secondary school played Roscrea in the Munster PPS Senior C camogie championship final.

The Tipperary side were 1-7 to 0-3 ahead at half time and while Scoil Pol battled back in the second half, they couldn’t overturn the deficit.

No such problems for Hazelwood College as the Dromcollogher side recorded a 6-17 to 2-2 win over Newport.

Hazelwood had been victorious over St Flannan's Ennis, St Marys Charleville and Kinsale Community College on their way to the final.

Managed by teachers Therese Quaid and Roisin Ambrose with assistance from parent Miriam Magner Flynn, Hazelwood stormed to success in the second half.

Newport were first out of the scoring blocks with a goal from a free.

Caoimhe Magner Flynn responded to that goal with a point from a free and then Hazelwood's second point came from a great passage of play from Roisin O'Reilly to Caoimhe Magner Flynn and finally over the bar by Orlaith Shanahan. Hazelwood drew level from a clearance made by captain Emma Curtin and converted by Katie Dore. Caoimhe Magner Flynn's precision from a sideline ball found the hands of Katie Dore and she added another point to Hazelwood's tally just before the first water break.

After the waterbreak Hazelwood College knitted closer together and started building momentum. A free for Newport drew the sides level 1-1 to 4 points. An injury to Chloe O'Leary saw the introduction of Katie Lawlee. Katie Dore, Caoimhe Magner Flynn and Roisin O’Reilly added to scoreboard in the second quarter of this half to leave the half-time score 1-1 to 7 points in favour of Hazelwood College.

The second-half saw Hazelwood college coming out in top gear. Hazelwood went on a scoring spree with Caoimhe Magner Flynn adding a further 2-2 to her first half tally, Katie Lawlee 0-4, Katie Dore 1-3, Orlaith Shanahan 2-0, Aoife Curtain 1-1 and Kate O'Connor 0-1.

Hazelwood's strong defence meant that Newport could only muster another 1-1 all from frees during this half.

Hazelwood College panel: Emma Larkin, Aoife Curtin, Emma Curtin, Aislinn O'Callaghan, Orlaith Shanahan, Katie Dore, Caoimhe Magner Flynn, Alison Davis; Alison Donegan, Holly Buckley, Ornagh Barret, Rebecca McGarry, Roisin O'Reilly, Kate O'Connor, Chloe O'Leary, Lisa Vaughan, Aoibhin Reidy, Aoibheann Tierney, Ciara O'Brien, Rhianna Geary, Kayleigh Hartnett, Aishling O'Connor, Saoirse Wright, Sarah Minihane, Orla Noonan, Jennifer Lenihan, Leah Noonan, Lily Mullane, Molly Donegan, Emily Murphy, Katie Lawlee, Claire O'Brien, Cliondhna Shanahan, Hazel White, Molly Finn, Neala Fahy, Allie Sexton, Emma Meehan.