UL bid to reach Sigerson Cup quarter finals as Limerick side play Letterkenny IT in Air Dome

UL can book their place in the quarter finals of the Sigerson Cup this Tuesday afternoon.

The Limerick university play Letterkenny IT in the Higher Education Senior Football Championship in the Connacht GAA Air Dome, Bekan, Co Mayo at 3.30.

The game will be streamed live and for free on the Higher Education GAA Facebook and YouTube channel.

Victory would power UL into the January 31-February 1 quarter finals.

However, were the Limerick side to suffer defeat to their Donegal opponents, they would get a second chance on January 25-26 as they were a round one winner.

Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with Adare's Lavin brothers Stephen and Dave as coach-selectors alongside DJ Collins, UL defeated Sligo IT in round one.

Adare's Paul Maher is team captain and was the only Limerick player in the starting line-up last time out.

It's a side sparkling with inter-county talent - Kerry's David Clifford and Paul Walsh, Cork's Sean Powter and Clare's Emmett McMahon were all to the fore in the round one victory.

Another Kerry play Stefan Okunbor didn't feature in the win over Sligo but could play this afternoon after he won a Munster club junior football final over the weekend with Na Gaeil.