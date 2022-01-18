Search

20 Jan 2022

UL bid to reach Sigerson Cup quarter finals as Limerick side play Letterkenny IT in Air Dome

UL bid to reach Sigerson Cup quarter finals as Limerick side play Letterkenny IT in Air Dome

Stefan Okunbor

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

18 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

UL can book their place in the quarter finals of the Sigerson Cup this Tuesday afternoon.

The Limerick university play Letterkenny IT in the Higher Education Senior Football Championship in the Connacht GAA Air Dome, Bekan, Co Mayo at 3.30.

The game will be streamed live and for free on the Higher Education GAA Facebook and YouTube channel.

Victory would power UL into the January 31-February 1 quarter finals.

However, were the Limerick side to suffer defeat to their Donegal opponents, they would get a second chance on January 25-26 as they were a round one winner.

Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with Adare's Lavin brothers Stephen and Dave as coach-selectors alongside DJ Collins, UL defeated Sligo IT in round one.

Adare's Paul Maher is team captain and was the only Limerick player in the starting line-up last time out.

It's a side sparkling with inter-county talent - Kerry's David Clifford and Paul Walsh, Cork's Sean Powter and Clare's Emmett McMahon were all to the fore in the round one victory.

Another Kerry play Stefan Okunbor didn't feature in the win over Sligo but could play this afternoon after he won a Munster club junior football final over the weekend with Na Gaeil.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media