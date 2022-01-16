Treaty United announce pre-season fixtures ahead of 2022 First Division season

Treaty United have announced their pre-season fixtures
TREATY United has announced their provisional list of pre-season fixtures this evening prior to the start of the 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season.
Tommy Barrett's charges are due to face Premier Division Finn Harps in their opening pre-season fixture on Saturday next, January 22, at Abbottstown. The game will be played behid closed doors.
A week later, on Saturday January 29, Treaty United will face Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers at the Roadstone grounds. It will be Rovers second fixture against a Limerick-based side in two weeks as the Hoops edged past FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers 1-0 in a friendly fixture at the Fairgreen on Saturday evening.
Treaty United will continue their build-up to the start of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season with a Tuesday, February 1 meeting with First Division rivals Waterford in the opening round of the Munster Senior Cup at the Markets Field.
The kick-off time for all three fixtures will be confirmed shortly.
Treaty will kick-off their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division fixtures with an away date against Wexford FC.
The SSE Airtricity First Division 2022 season in the League of Ireland will kick-off on Friday, February 18 next with four rounds of fixtures across a 32-game calendar that will conclude on Friday, October 21 before the promotion/relegation play-offs.
In line with the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, the nine clubs will now play each other twice home and away.
Treaty United's first home league fixture will be against the Martin Russell-managed Athlone Town side at the Markets Field on Friday, February 25, before Tommy Barrett's charges travel to St Colman's Park to take on Cobh Ramblers on Friday, March 4.
Treaty United can confirm our provisional pre-season schedule (kick-off times TBC).— Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) January 16, 2022
❗ Attendance at all games is subject to government guidelines. pic.twitter.com/U3OA8jlrmM
