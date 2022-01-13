Five changes to Munster rugby team for Champions Cup clash against Castres in France

THERE are five changes to the Munster side for Friday’s Champions Cup clash against Castres Olympique.

The game takes place in Stade Pierre-Fabre at 8pm Irish time and is live on BT Sport.

Captain Peter O’Mahony returns after missing the Ulster win due to a leg strain with Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue also coming into the side.

There is a positional switch for last week’s Player of the Match Tadhg Beirne as he moves to lock.

Jack Crowley keeps his place at out-half and starts in the Champions Cup for the first time having made his European debut off the bench against Castres at Thomond Park last month.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Conway and Earls on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Murray and Crowley in the half-backs.

The front row of Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer is unchanged with Fineen Wycherley and Beirne in the engine room.

O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Gavin Coombes complete the starting line-up.

Out-half Jake Flannery is in line to make his Champions Cup debut as a replacement with Jean Kleyn also included in the squad after missing out last week due to a knee injury.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Shane Daly.