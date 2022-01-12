Search

12 Jan 2022

Another All-Ireland hurling title for Limerick Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch

Another All-Ireland hurling title success for Limerick Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch

Cian Lynch pictured with Philip Hickey and Conor Walsh after the NUI Galway League title success

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling hero Cian Lynch added another medal to his glittering roll of honour this Wednesday evening.

The 2021 Hurler of the Year won the Higher Education Division One Hurling League title with NUI Galway.

The Patrickswell man is doing his Masters in the Galway university at present and eligible to play Third Level GAA with the men in maroon.

This Wednesday evening, Lynch and his new team-mates defeated DCU, 2-21 to 4-11 in the league final.

Three time All-Ireland SHC winner Lynch lined out in midfield for NUIG.

Lynch was the only Limerick player in the starting line-ups, albeit the Dublin side were managed by Foynes native Eoin Roche.

NUIG were 0-8 to 1-3 ahead at the first half water break in the final played in Dangan, Co Galway.

By half time it was DCU that had surged 2-8 to 1-9 ahead.

DCU missed an early second half penalty and by the second half water break it was NUIG that were 2-16 to 3-9 ahead.

In the end, Lynch and his Galway team-mates held on for a four point victory.

Attention quickly turns to the championship. Lynch and NUIG are in Group A in the Fitzgibbon Cup, along with Limerick's Mary Immaculate College UCD and UCC. 

Mary Immaculate play the newly crowned league champions on Wednesday January 26 in Dangan when Lynch will be in opposition to his Patrickswell club-mates Jason Gillane and Josh Considine, who are part of the Mary I panel under manager Jamie Wall.

Lynch is of course a former Fitzgibbon Cup winner with Mary Immaculate.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media