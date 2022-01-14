Search

14 Jan 2022

Cappamore fly Limerick flag in Munster club camogie championship semi final in Waterford

Cappamore centre back Muireann Creamer

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

14 Jan 2022

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CAPPAMORE play in the Munster junior club camogie championship semi final this Saturday.

The east Limerick side must travel to west Waterford to play An Rinn in the provincial tie, which has a 1pm start.

Also this January 15, Clare's Clooney-Quin and Kerry's Clanmaurice play in the other semi final.

It's a second venture into the Munster club championship for Cappamore.

Back in 2016, the side in green and gold also met Waterford opposition - losing to De La Salle, 3-15 to 2-8.

Cappamore won the Limerick intermediate title back on November 28 with a final replay victory over Monaleen in Rathkeale after the sides had played out a draw in the TUS Gaelic Grounds a week earlier.

They are managed by Conor O'Malley with coaches Liam Hammersley, Elaine O'Brien, Colin Naughton and Ger Halligan.

They are captained by Marie Berkery. Key players for the east Limerick side will be Muireann Creamer, Lisa Leonard, Claire Keating and a host of young talent.

They face An Rinn, who won the Waterford intermediate title on November 20 with victory over Modeligo.

An Rinn will look to inter-county camogie star Fiona Morrissey, ladies footballers; Kelley Moroney and Katie Hannon and others like Áine Ni Chrotaigh and Fiona Rochford if they are to reach the Munster final.

Last weekend, Limerick senior club camogie champions Newcastle West narrowly failed to dethrone champions Drom and Inch - losing the provincial semi final 0-10 to 0-7 in Tipperary.

