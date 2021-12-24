Limerick U16 Ladies Football panel of 37 players confirmed for 2022 championships

THE Limerick U16 ladies football panel has been finalised for 2022.
Manager Tom Byrne has confirmed a panel of 37 players, which represents 16 clubs.
Monaleen and Mungret St Pauls lead the way in terms of representation.
Byrne has Dan Sheedy as his Assistant Manager-Coach. The coach-mentors are John Foley, Tom McGarry and Sammi Chang.
In 2021, Limerick were Munster U16 C winners.
PANEL: Alice Sheedy, Bella Collins, Chloe Widger, Ciara Buckley, Ella Rock, Jenna Carragher and Ellie Madden (all Monaleen); Emma O'Rourke, Jillian Buckley, Katie O'Mahony, Rachel Sommers and Roisin O'Brien (all Mungret St Pauls); Beth Ann Storin, Evelyn Wrenn and Molly Creedon (all Feohanagh-Castlemahon); Caoimhe Byrne, Kate Foley and Maedbh Kelly (all Old Mill); Emma Mullins and Poppy Guiltenane (both Adare); Emma Cross and Olivia McCarthy (both Ahane); Donna Kenny and Maedbh Nolan (both Cappagh); Rebecca McGarry and Roisin O'Reilly (both Dromcollogher-Broadford); Niamh O'Donoghue and Tiffany Foley (both Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Ciara Curtin and Tori Smith (both Fr Caseys); Clodagh Real and Lauren O'Shea (both St Brigids); Maeve Geary (Galtee Gaels); Aisling Enright (Monagea); Gemma Ryan (Murroe-Boher); Aoibhinn Flint (Oola); Kaelin Ryan (Pallasgreen).
