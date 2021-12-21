Limerick confirmed to take part in the U20 Football Development League in 2022

LIMERICK will play in the national U20 Football Development Leagues in early 2022.

Limerick will play in the Liam Connor Cup and face opposition from Clare, Offaly and Wicklow.

Groupings for the various competitions were largely based on a geographical basis and where possible avoiding repeat pairings from provincial championships.

The U20 Football Development League is designed to aid development by giving each County at least three league games in advance of the knockout provincial championships.

Teams are permitted to commence train since December 8.

Limerick's first game in the Liam Connor Cup will be Saturday February 19 against Clare.

Round Two will see Limerick play Wicklow on Saturday February 26 and the final group game will be Limerick v Offaly on Saturday March 5.

The top two teams in the group will content the Liam Connor Cup final on Saturday March 12.

Limerick's U20 football side for 2022 will be managed by former inter-county goalkeeper Seamus O'Donnell.

The St Kierans clubman replaces Jerry O'Sullivan, who departs as a number of years involved at minor and U20 level.

O'Donnell will be joined by coach-selectors Pa Ranahan (Ballysteen), John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), John O'Grady (Oola) and Neil Conway (Dromcollogher-Broadford).