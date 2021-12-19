Newcastle West with no answer to Austin Stacks as Limerick side beaten 10-points

LIMERICK champions Newcastle West were beaten 10-points this Sunday afternoon in the Munster senior club football championship semi final.

The west Limerick side lost 1-15 to 0-8 to Austin Stacks in Tralee in the Munster club SFC tie.

In December sunshine, the Kerry champions hit the ground running and Newcastle West were never able to get on top against a free-scoring attack and tight defence from the home side.

In the quarter final, Newcastle West had ended a 13 year wait for a Limerick win in this competition, but in in semi final Newcastle West were never in the hunt to repeat their run to the final in 1987.

Austin Stacks were 0-9 to 0-1 clear by half time.

From the off, Newcastle West failed to get a foothold in the opening half. They were in defensive mode for most of the first half and when in attack they didn't cause any great difficulty to the rearguard of the Kerry champions.

It was the game's 23rd minute when Eoin Hurley finally opened the Newcastle West account. The pointed free was to be the only score from the Limerick SFC winners in the opening half.

Newcastle West were playing against a stiff breeze in the first half but at key times, their forwards were outnumbered when possession was delivered into the scoring zone.

At the other end of the field the home side hit the ground running.

There had four points scored inside the first 10-minutes. Their first three points came from frees and on eight minutes Brendan O'Sullivan had their first score from play.

When Darragh O'Brien added a score from play to his frees, the side in black and amber were five points to no score ahead at the first half water break.

On the restart, Newcastle West looked to have a slightly more spark as they attempted to push forward with a bit more intent.

They were rewarded when Hurley pointed a free to leave it 0-5 to 0-1. Iain Corbett and Cian Sheehan should have added points but they didn't build on this and up the field went Stacks to hit back with another four unanswered points.

A Kieran Donaghy score from a mark was among this run of scores as they went to half time with an eight point lead.

The lead was soon out to 10-points in the initial minutes of the second half.

Then came a Newcastle West rally, which returned four scores in a row.

Eoin Hurley (free) and Mike McMahon (mark) had points before Diarmaid Kelly had their first score from play in the semi final - in the seventh minute of the second half.'

When Iain Corbett scored it was 0-11 to 0-5 and Newcastle West had built momentum.

But up the field went Austin Stacks and found a goal to wipe out all the good work from the Limerick side.

It was Brendan O'Sullivan that palmed the ball to the net after a flowing move from the Tralee side.

The same player added a point and Austin Stacks were 1-13 to 0-5 ahead at the second half water break.

In the final quarter, Cian Sheehan and Eoin Hurley (free) had points for the men in black and white but there was no way back against a dominant Kingdom outfit.

Diarmaid Kelly had an injury time score for the Jimmy Lee managed side but they left Austin Stacks Park on a disappointing note.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.