Historic penalty shootout win for Adare over Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Limerck U21 football final

HISTORY was made this Friday evening when the first Limerick adult championship was decided by a penalty shootout.

Adare were 4-3 winners over Kildimo-Pallaskenry after extra time had failed to seperate the neighbours in the Limerick U21 A Football Final.

Captain Eric Costelloe scored the winning penalty for Adare.

They also had goalkeeper Jeffrey Alfred to thank as he saved and scored a penalty. Cian Sparling and Michael O'Malley were also goal scorers for Adare in the shootout.

Mike Southgate's late point snatched extra time for Adare - Adare 0-12 Kildimo-Pallaskenry 1-9 at full time.

A Ciaran Galvin goal had Kildimo-Pallaskenry ahead in the early minutes but the sides were level 0-6 to 1-3 at half time.

Frees from Cathal Downes and two late Paudie Hartigan points looked to have won it for intermediate champions Kildimo-Pallaskenry but then in injury time Southgate ensured extra time.

In the first period of 10-minutes there were no scores but Kildimo-Pallaskenry were reduced to 14men with a red card for Garry Sheehan.

In the second period there was to be just a score each, so at 0-13 to 1-10 penalties were needed.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry didn't score with their first two efforts and while they battled back to 3-3, it was left to captain Costelloe to score the winner.

