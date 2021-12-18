Search

18 Dec 2021

Three Limerick hurling nominees in Saturday's televised RTÉ Sports Awards 2021

Three Limerick hurling nominees in Saturday's televised RTÉ Sports Awards 2021

Limerick hurling captain Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE RTÉ Sports Awards 2021 are live on RTE One television this Saturday evening and there are three Limerick nominees.

The awards are live from 9.20pm when Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney present coverage of the ceremony from Studio 5 in RTE.

Limerick hurling star Cian Lynch is among the short-list of eight for the RTE Sport Sportsperson of the Year award.

Six female stars dominate the list of eight nominees; Rachael Blackmore (Horse Racing), Kellie Harrington (Boxing), Ellen Keane (Paralympian), Leona Maguire (Golf), Katie Taylor (Boxing) and Vikki Wall (Ladies Football), are joined by Jason Smyth (Paralympian) and PwC GPA/GAA Hurler of the Year Lynch.

Limerick are also nominated in the Team of the Year category.

The all-conquering hurlers are joined in the short-list by the Galway camogie team, para-cycling stars Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, Leinster rugby, Meath Ladies Football, Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy rowing, Shamrock Rovers, Tyrone football and the Women's Four rowing.

And, John Kiely is among those short-listed for the Manager of the Year award.

The Limerick hurling manager is joined by Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan (Tyrone football), Cathal Murray (Galway camogie), Dominic Casey (rowing), Eamonn Murray (Meath ladies football), Henry de Bromhead (Horse racing), Leo Cullen (Leinster rugby), Neill Delahaye (paracycling), Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers), and Zaur Antia (boxing).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media