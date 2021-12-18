Three Limerick hurling nominees in Saturday's televised RTÉ Sports Awards 2021

THE RTÉ Sports Awards 2021 are live on RTE One television this Saturday evening and there are three Limerick nominees.

The awards are live from 9.20pm when Joanne Cantwell and Darragh Maloney present coverage of the ceremony from Studio 5 in RTE.

Limerick hurling star Cian Lynch is among the short-list of eight for the RTE Sport Sportsperson of the Year award.

Six female stars dominate the list of eight nominees; Rachael Blackmore (Horse Racing), Kellie Harrington (Boxing), Ellen Keane (Paralympian), Leona Maguire (Golf), Katie Taylor (Boxing) and Vikki Wall (Ladies Football), are joined by Jason Smyth (Paralympian) and PwC GPA/GAA Hurler of the Year Lynch.

Limerick are also nominated in the Team of the Year category.

The all-conquering hurlers are joined in the short-list by the Galway camogie team, para-cycling stars Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, Leinster rugby, Meath Ladies Football, Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy rowing, Shamrock Rovers, Tyrone football and the Women's Four rowing.

And, John Kiely is among those short-listed for the Manager of the Year award.

The Limerick hurling manager is joined by Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan (Tyrone football), Cathal Murray (Galway camogie), Dominic Casey (rowing), Eamonn Murray (Meath ladies football), Henry de Bromhead (Horse racing), Leo Cullen (Leinster rugby), Neill Delahaye (paracycling), Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers), and Zaur Antia (boxing).