Two Limerick clubs accepted into Ladies Football's 2022 Gaelic4Girls Programme

TWO Limerick clubs are included among 35 clubs nationwide to take part in the 2022 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme.

In 2022, 22 counties are represented in the new Ladies Gaelic Football Association initiative.

Representing Limerick are Glin and Ballinacurra Gaels.

The duo are among ten clubs selected across Munster from five counties.

The selected clubs will attend training sessions early in the new year before the programme is rolled out. Gaelic4Girls 2022 will culminate with cluster blitz days later in the year.

The hugely popular programme is now sponsored by Glenveagh Homes.

Inter-county stars Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Jenny Higgins (Roscommon) will be on board once again as official Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls ambassadors, with more ambassadors to be announced in early 2022.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “The Gaelic4Girls initiative is a thriving initiative and, for many young girls, the starting point for long and fulfilling careers in our sport. We are delighted to announce the list of participating clubs today and we look forward to the commencement of the programme with huge enthusiasm. I would also like to pay a special word of thanks to Glenveagh Homes, sponsors of the Gaelic4Girls programme, for their incredible support to date. They share our passion for Gaelic4Girls and that’s reflected in the work they have already put into the programme.”

Stephen Garvey, CEO Glenveagh Homes, added: “Gaelic4Girls is a standout initiative that is central to both the development of underage Ladies Gaelic Football and a wide range of athletic and social skills for girls at grassroots level. We are delighted to continue our Gaelic4Girls partnership with LGFA for 2022 and are excited to see the progress these young players make over the coming weeks, months and years. Wishing all participants in Gaelic4Girls 2022 the very best ahead of our new and extended partnership.”

In attendance to mark the announcement at Summerhill GFC in County Meath were Armagh footballer Aimee Mackin, Abby Gannon, Alex Dalton, Head of Marketing at Glenveagh Homes Cameron McDonnell, LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke, Aftersales Manager at Glenveagh Homes Anne Marie McGill, Isabelle Foley, Ella McDermott and Roscommon footballer Jennifer Higgins.