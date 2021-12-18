Search

18 Dec 2021

Two Limerick clubs accepted into Ladies Football's 2022 Gaelic4Girls Programme

Two Limerick clubs accepted into Ladies Football's 2022 Gaelic4Girls Programme

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick clubs are included among 35 clubs nationwide to take part in the 2022 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme.

In 2022, 22 counties are represented in the new Ladies Gaelic Football Association initiative.

Representing Limerick are Glin and Ballinacurra Gaels.

The duo are among ten clubs selected across Munster from five counties.

The selected clubs will attend training sessions early in the new year before the programme is rolled out. Gaelic4Girls 2022 will culminate with cluster blitz days later in the year.

The hugely popular programme is now sponsored by Glenveagh Homes.  

Inter-county stars Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Jenny Higgins (Roscommon) will be on board once again as official Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls ambassadors, with more ambassadors to be announced in early 2022.   

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “The Gaelic4Girls initiative is a thriving initiative and, for many young girls, the starting point for long and fulfilling careers in our sport. We are delighted to announce the list of participating clubs today and we look forward to the commencement of the programme with huge enthusiasm. I would also like to pay a special word of thanks to Glenveagh Homes, sponsors of the Gaelic4Girls programme, for their incredible support to date. They share our passion for Gaelic4Girls and that’s reflected in the work they have already put into the programme.” 

Stephen Garvey, CEO Glenveagh Homes, added: “Gaelic4Girls is a standout initiative that is central to both the development of underage Ladies Gaelic Football and a wide range of athletic and social skills for girls at grassroots level. We are delighted to continue our Gaelic4Girls partnership with LGFA for 2022 and are excited to see the progress these young players make over the coming weeks, months and years. Wishing all participants in Gaelic4Girls 2022 the very best ahead of our new and extended partnership.”

In attendance to mark the announcement at Summerhill GFC in County Meath were Armagh footballer Aimee Mackin, Abby Gannon, Alex Dalton, Head of Marketing at Glenveagh Homes Cameron McDonnell, LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke, Aftersales Manager at Glenveagh Homes Anne Marie McGill, Isabelle Foley, Ella McDermott and Roscommon footballer Jennifer Higgins.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media