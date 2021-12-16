Search

16 Dec 2021

Two Limerick GAA referees confirmed on the national panel for the 2022 season

Two Limerick GAA referees confirmed for the 2022 national panel

Johnny Murphy and Jonathan Hayes on 2022 national GAA referees panel

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

TWO Limerick referees have been confirmed for the National Panel ahead for the 2022 season.

Johnny Murphy will once again be on the senior hurling panel and Jonathan Hayes has been promoted into the senior football panel.

Both will be hoping to get Allianz League games to impress ahead of the championship schedule.

While it will be a first year at this level for St Senans' Hayes, it will be a fifth year for Ballylanders' Murphy.

Murphy refereed the 2021 All Ireland U20 final and the 2018 All-Ireland minor final.

This Summer the south Limerick man also refereed the Leinster SHC final.

Jonathan Hayes only started refereeing in Limerick in 2016 and three years later was on the provincial panel. 

This year, he was the man in the middle for the Limerick SFC final and has previously refereed county junior, U21 and minor finals in hurling and football.

He refereed the 2020 Munster MHC final and has also refereed at provincial U20 and club level.

