Live television and venue confirmed for Kilmallock's Munster club hurling final

Dan Joy and Philip O'Loughlin celebrate Kimallock's semi final win over Midleton
CORK'S Paric Ui Chaoimh will host Kilmallock's Munster senior club hurling championship final with Ballygunner.
The provincial decider between the champions of Limerick and Waterford will take place Leeside on Sunday Sunday January 9 at 3.30pm
The final will be televised live on TG4.
There is a trio of Munster club hurling finals set for January 9.
Limerick's TUS Gaelic Grounds will host the Munster club intermediate hurling final between Courcey Rovers (Cork) and Kilmoyley (Kerry) at 1.30pm, while at the same time in Mallow is the Munster club junior hurling final meeting of Ballygiblin (Cork) and Skeheenarinky (Tipperary).
In the new year, Kilmallock will be bidding to return an 11th Munster club SHC title to Limerick.
The Balbec will be appearing in their fourth final and have won all three previous deciders - 1992, 1994, 2014.
They face a Ballygunner side that were Munster champions in 2018 and beaten finalists in 2017 and '19.
