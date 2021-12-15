Chairman John Cregan urges Limerick GAA to 'address any deficiencies to try prolong success'

COUNTY Board Chairman John Cregan has urged all in Limerick GAA to continue working together to ensure more success visits the county.

"It has been my great pleasure to have served the board once again over the last year where the unprecedented success of senior hurling team has continued. All of us together have to remain focused to ensure that this success can continue into the future but we also have to devote the remainder of our time and energy to all of the other areas that require our attention," he told Annual Convention on Tuesday evening.

Cregan revealed a review process is underway at a number of levels.

"The board through sub-committees are presently reviewing the make up and activities of our divisional boards with a view to putting a greater emphasis on games development at club, school and college level and I would hope for recommendations in this regards as early as possible."

He continued: "Also under review is the Gaelic Games activity in our Second Level Colleges. Our competitiveness and lack of success in provincial competitions is not where we want it to be at this point in time. I look forward to the completion of this review and to the recommendations that will follow."

"Following on from that the board must now carry out a further review of how best we can continue to bring players from primary school through Bord na nOg and onwards through our academies."

He stressed: "Now is the time to address deficiencies that may exist in the various areas mentioned and if we do not do that we will quickly find ourselves losing our competitiveness in the years ahead. If we allow competitiveness level to drop our chances of success will also drop".

"The executive committee of this board in my opinion has worked well over the last year with each officer carrying out their duties to the very best of their ability. We have to acknowledge and appreciate that County Board officers are in the main volunteers and the amount of time given by these people has to be commended," he said.