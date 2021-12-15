Search

15 Dec 2021

Chairman John Cregan urges Limerick GAA to 'address any deficiencies to try prolong success'

Limerick

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

COUNTY Board Chairman John Cregan has urged all in Limerick GAA to continue working together to ensure more success visits the county.

"It has been my great pleasure to have served the board once again over the last year where the unprecedented success of senior hurling team has continued. All of us together have to remain focused to ensure that this success can continue into the future but we also have to devote the remainder of our time and energy to all of the other areas that require our attention," he told Annual Convention on Tuesday evening.

Cregan revealed a review process is underway at a number of levels.

"The board through sub-committees are presently reviewing the make up and activities of our divisional boards with a view to putting a greater emphasis on games development at club, school and college level and I would hope for recommendations in this regards as early as possible."

He continued: "Also under review is the Gaelic Games activity in our Second Level Colleges. Our competitiveness and lack of success in provincial competitions is not where we want it to be at this point in time. I look forward to the completion of this review and to the recommendations that will follow."

Limerick GAA reports a profit of €260,000 in their end of year accounts

"Following on from that the board must now carry out a further review of how best we can continue to bring players from primary school through Bord na nOg and onwards through our academies."

He stressed: "Now is the time to address deficiencies that may exist in the various areas mentioned and if we do not do that we will quickly find ourselves losing our competitiveness in the years ahead. If we allow competitiveness level to drop our chances of success will also drop".

"The executive committee of this board in my opinion has worked well over the last year with each officer carrying out their duties to the very best of their ability. We have to acknowledge and appreciate that County Board officers are in the main volunteers and the amount of time given by these people has to be commended," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media