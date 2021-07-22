Limerick's Green Earth Organics celebrate new routes with customer special offer

Green Earth Organics is a family run organic farm who have been delivering boxes of delicious fresh local sustainable food to doors all over Limerick city & county for the last 15 years. This July they have launched two new Limerick local delivery routes on Thursday and Friday to replace the old Saturday Route. (Click here for more)

They have also appointed Castletroy native Darragh Quinn to manage the routes and deliver an even more personal service to the Limerick area.

The ethos of Green Earth Organic is simple, they want to help fix this planet and help fix our food system. This is why zero waste/plastic free, carbon neutrality (solar panels cover their packing shed and the first 100% electric van is now on the road), sustainable farming practices, the support and commitment to other organic local growers and supplying fresh healthy organic food remains the core of their business.

Green Earth Organics and their network of other small organic farms and Irish organic product suppliers have been working tirelessly for the last 16 months to ensure great tasting local food has made it to as many doorsteps as possible. Now at a time when many people go on holidays the harvest on local Irish farms is in full swing. This year’s harvest has been particularly abundant which in one sense is a great testament to all the hard work over the last six months since the first seeds of this year's harvest were sown, however it also means that if this produce isn’t delivered to doors and eaten it will remain in the ground and be wasted.

You can help prevent this by placing an order in July. For your first order they are offering you 15% Off + Free Delivery just click here to get the offer.