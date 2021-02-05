How Limerick people can set up their perfect office at home

Working from home due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic? Whether you love it or loathe it, it seems as though working from home is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

The chances are that over the course of the last year, you’ve found yourself suddenly having to work from home – potentially for the first time in your life - and it takes a bit of adapting.

Now, more people than ever-before are working from home and using bedrooms, sittings rooms and kitchens as pop-up offices. Cutting out the once dreaded daily commute and ditching the full-formal office attire is a dream for many, but for others, the novelty of Zoom meetings, extra emails and chat groups is wearing thin.

Given the number of hours you spend at your new office, it’s important to set up a productive home office environment to keep on top of that never-ending email inbox.

Here’s five tips to creating the perfect home office:

1. Set your stall

While working from the comfort of your bed on cold mornings, or wrapped up in a blanket on the couch, may sound appealing at first the novelty quickly wears off. Pick a spot and make it your own.

This could be your dining table, a desk or even a quiet corner.

Make sure it’s a comfortable spot so you can quietly go about your business without too many distractions.

2. Get the right equipment

A comfortable, ergonomic chair will go a long way to keeping you productive throughout the day and may be a worthwhile investment for your long-term health.

Equally, when it comes to choosing a desk why not consider a sit/stand desk? Alternating during the day between sitting and standing, increasing blood flow and getting a stretch in while you do it.

3. Your productivity superpower: A second monitor

If you don’t like juggling windows, a second monitor should at the top of your wish list.

An additional screen makes so many tasks easier and avoids losing time searching through the many, many tabs and windows you have open at any given time. Work smarter, not harder.

4. Good coffee

If you are a coffee drinker, you owe it to yourself to invest in good coffee. Instead of settling for instant coffee, invest the considerable amount you’ve saved while the cafes were closed and buy a coffee machine. Learn how to make great coffee at home and you might never turn back.

5. Noise? Cancelled

Owning a decent pair of earphones can really help if you need some peace during the work day.

Lockdown life is hard enough without having to listen to other members of your household while you are trying to get some work done.

Since you can’t get away physically, a set of noise-cancelling headphones could be just the ticket to isolate you just enough to concentrate.